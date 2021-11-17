SALEM — A state elections division error saw 17 people who voted by mail in September receive unsolicited mail-in ballots for November’s municipal election in Salem, creating headaches for the city clerk’s office ahead of Election Day but minimal impacts — if any — on a recount being held next week, according to local election officials.
On Monday, Nov. 22, city elections staff will conduct a hand recount in Ward 4, where Councilor-elect Leveille “Lev” McClain defeated opponent Stephanie Rodriguez, 818 to 809.
The recount analyzing all 1,719 Ward 4 ballots will occur at City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St., on Monday, starting at 10 a.m.
In filing for the recount, Rodriguez’s petition mentioned that 10 write-in, dropped-off or absentee ballots were joined by a number of other ballots that were inappropriately mailed to Salem voters early in the season. The combination of both groups of ballots easily exceeds the nine-vote margin of McClain’s win, which is within the margin of error.
The vote-by-mail concern hinges on 17 vote-by-mail ballots received by voters who didn’t request them for the November municipal election, Simons said.
In an email explaining the issue, Simons said the list of voters who signed up for vote-by-mail ballots for the September preliminary election was “automatically duplicated to receive a ballot for our November election. Any voter who only requested a September ballot had to then be manually deleted from the state computer system before we sent out our November ballots.”
Seventeen voters still received them, however. The state considered these to be “unsolicited ballots” that must be rejected if returned, according to Simons. Four of the 17 were in Ward 4, and by the time the city caught up with the issue, two had already returned the ballots filled out.
“I spoke directly with both of them to inform them of the situation,” Simons said. “One voter due to medical reasons was unable to either come down to City Hall to absentee vote or go to the polls on Election Day. The other voter came down immediately to City Hall to vote absentee. This ballot was then sent to the polls on Election Day with all the others.”
Of the other two Ward 4 voters who received ballots errantly, one was contacted by Simons’ office and received two voicemails on the issue before Nov. 2 but still dropped their ballot off at a drop-off location, meaning the ballot had to be rejected per the state, Simons said. The fourth voter planned to, and later did, vote in person on Election Day.
“The two rejected ballots, along with any other ballot we had to reject, will be available at the recount,” Simons said Tuesday.
While it may seem unlikely that a recount with a nine-vote margin could be upended by four ineligible ballots alone, a recount in 2019 in the one-vote in between Ward 6 Councilor Meg Riccardi and her opponent Jerry Ryan spotlighted the situation of a single provisional voter who lacked ID as polls closed and, had he voted, would’ve tied the contest. It also explored a small handful of disputed ballots cast before Election Day that each had the potential to change the election’s outcome but, ultimately, had no impact after a Superior Court trial vindicated the city clerk’s office and Simons’ staff. An appeal on that decision is still ongoing.
For live coverage of the recount as it takes place, follow @DustinLucaSN on Twitter.
