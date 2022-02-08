SALEM — Infection rates went up, and then went down. Accordingly, so too have the mandates.
The Board of Health voted Thursday night to immediately rescind mandates requiring masks for all indoor public spaces and proof of vaccination from COVID-19 to enter businesses with large gathering spaces, areas for consuming food and drink, and fitness centers.
The meeting was held amid growing pressure for the board to respond to rapidly falling infection rates. By the time Salem’s board met, most communities in the area had rescinded their mandates. Others postponed voting and pledged to return to the subject this week when more data was available. Pressure also emerged from the city’s Chamber of Commerce to pull the vaccine mandate specifically, arguing it hurt impacted businesses.
Rescinding the mandates was also backed passively by Salem Hospital President David Roberts, who said the hospital “would not be opposed to pulling back on COVID mitigation restrictions” in a letter to the board.
“The board did the right thing in implementing the proof of vaccination measure back when it voted in December,” Roberts wrote. “At that time, we were not sure how bad the omicron surge would be but knew that if it was not taken seriously enough, residents and the local healthcare system would pay a heavy price.”
As a result, Roberts said, vaccination rates climbed sharply. New vaccinations rose from 316 in the three weeks prior to the mandate taking effect on Jan. 15 to 828 in the three weeks after, a 162% jump, according to the mayor’s office.
“Undoubtedly, the proof of vaccination measure, as well as the indoor masking mandate, have saved lives,” Roberts wrote.
The board took a victory lap of sorts to open the meeting, with board chairperson Jeremy Schiller saying the board put measures in place “due to a crisis, and this crisis has now abated.”
“The pandemic is dynamic,” said member Sara Moore. “COVID is dynamic, and we have a set of tools in our toolboxes that include wearing high-quality masks, that include vaccinations and vaccination mandates, and I think we absolutely made the right decision.”
Both mandates were rescinded within 20 minutes of the meeting opening, after which the body opened their windows to public comment. From there, numerous people spoke from other communities, the majority not providing full addresses and sharing comments attacking the body.
“You have to accept that what you’ve done is wrong,” said Nicole Cohen, a Marblehead resident. “May I suggest the next time you guys face a public health crisis, that you look at increasing your capacity at the hospital instead of restricting the freedoms of your citizens.”
Greg Ballard, a Salem resident, said if he “had my way, I’d abolish the Board of Health — I’d abolish boards of health — because you have a very large hammer, you have a very large and powerful hammer, and you’re able to wield it, and you do wield it.”
Others, however, backed them up, including Salem resident Alan Hanscom, who thanked the board for “following the science” despite the public lobbying insults.
“It’s still happening,” Hanscom said, referencing past comments from the meeting. “I just think you guys deserve a big thank you, not only for what you’ve done but what you’ve been through.”
Visit bit.ly/3uFpzML to read live coverage of this meeting.
