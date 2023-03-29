SALEM — If you swear from the podium, don’t worry. It is, in fact, free speech.
As public officials around the state react to a recent Supreme Judicial Court decision protecting “rude and discourteous speech” at public meetings, Salem officials have already started dropping rules that the decision now casts doubt on.
The City Council voted unanimously last Thursday night to remove existing rules on public testimony and replace them with less restrictive rules.
As amended in late 2010 and in effect prior to Thursday, the rules required anyone speaking during “Public Testimony” to stick “only to items on the agenda of that day’s regular meeting.” As written, the rules also prohibit “the use of vulgar, profane, or disrespectful language,” as well as “ad hominem or personal attacks on any person, whether a member of the City Council or not.” Political speech, including anything “in support of or opposition to any candidates for public office” was also prohibited.
Those rules were all dropped Thursday night, however, as the council takes a deeper dive into its rules surrounding public testimony in the weeks ahead.
This follows a recent SJC decision targeting the public comment policies in the town of Southborough. In writing to city councilors on the issue, Salem city solicitor Beth Rennard said the court ruled Southborough’s policy was “unconstitutionally content based.”
The City Council, she wrote, can require public comment to be “orderly and peaceable” by establishing an opportunity for comment, setting time limits, prohibiting interruption of other speakers, and removing those who go against those rules.
Salem’s now former rules, however, “limit the content of public speech to just those items on the agenda,” Rennard wrote to the council. “Based on the Southborough case, however, this and other sections of this rule must be amended to be consistent with this decision.”
The new guidelines still require anyone who wants to speak to sign up in advance, and that they conduct themselves in “an orderly and peaceable manner.”
And this is just “the first set” of changes, City Council President and Ward 6 Councilor Megan Stott said.
“Even today, there are various opinions and thoughts being put out there regarding this,” Stott said Thursday. “We want to at least move forward with regard to buttoning up our language in the items we know are basically against that (SJC) ruling.”
The council also discussed whether it can and should restrict the amount of time dedicated to public comment. As introduced Thursday, the new rules allow the council president to set a time limit on public comment, with each speaker not to exceed three minutes, and the total period not to exceed 15 minutes.
This was opposed by Wisteria Street resident Steve Kapantais, who supported the three-minute restriction per speaker, but not one overall for the public comment period.
Other councilors spoke to that point as well, highlighting past hot-button issue meetings where public comment would last for an hour or more, allowing dozens of citizens’ voices to be heard.
“You should really get rid of the 15-minute time limit,” Kapantais said. “Like somebody mentioned, zoning and the Sanctuary for Peace ordinances, those were long meetings, and everybody had the opportunity to speak.”
Kapantais also supported allowing vulgar and targeted comments, saying those who use vulgarity are effectively just hurting themselves.
“If somebody’s going to come up here and use what you perceive to be vulgar language or calling someone out...most of the public automatically turns them off immediately,” he said. “So, if somebody wants to come up here and rant and rave, allow them.”
