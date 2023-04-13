SALEM — City officials will kick off a roughly three-week window Thursday night that will end with a new School Committee member to take over for Jim Fleming, a longtime committee member who resigned with eight months left in his term.
The City Council will hear an order this week from Councilor-at-Large Domingo Dominguez to “accept nominations for the vacancy of a School Committee member.” The order will be amended Thursday night with dates setting a deadline of Friday, April 28, to close the nomination process for any interested parties and Monday, May 1, to select a single candidate to be appointed by the City Council and School Committee, according to City Clerk Ilene Simons.
But those interested in the position don’t have to wait to line up.
“If anyone wants to start submitting (nominations) to me, they certainly can,” Simons said. “They’ll all get an invitation to come to the joint session.”
Fleming resigned effective Friday, April 7, after nearly 20 years on the committee. He won his fifth four-year term in 2019, and his seat is up for re-election this year alongside incumbents Mary Manning and Kristin Pangallo.
The city held two such joint sessions in 2011 and 2016 to fill vacancies on the committee caused by resignation. Those two cycles led to the appointments of Lisa Lavoie and Deb Amoral for partial terms replacing Kevin Carr and Rachel Hunt, respectively.
Those looking to nominate themselves for Fleming’s seat can email Simons at isimons@salem.com, or write to Simons’ office at City Hall, 93 Washington St.
