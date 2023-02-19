SALEM — Take chicken, and add garlic and onion powder, black pepper, chili powder, coriander, cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cloves, and a little bit of Witch City Magic... and you've got a state-wide hit born out of the Horace Mann Laboratory School cafeteria.
Salem schools food and nutrition staff, not to mention Project Bread, celebrated the success of "Ghada's Shawarma Rub" at a pre-lunch event Thursday morning.
The event was held to spotlight Ghada Fniech, a Lebanese cook among Horace Mann's cafeteria staff who last year designed a shawarma mushroom-inspired flavoring with Project Bread's help.
"This shawarma is just one of the many recipes we're creating in Salem right now," said Ryan Eckles, a chef educator with Project Bread known to many as "Chef Ryan." "We have a lady over in Bates where we did a 'margarita's cheesesteak,' ... then over in Collins, we're working with Liliana, and she wanted to refresh the 'Sloppy Joe.' We were like, 'yes, bring it back please.' We just wrapped up that recipe."
Project Bread is a leading anti-hunger and food insecurity organization in Massachusetts. The organization recently visited Salem High School during a professional development half-day and held a sheet pan-based cooking competition between staff across the district.
Through its work with schools, the organization also works to turn recipes into reimbursable, federally subsidized meals, which is what allows it to become part of a school's free and reduced lunch offerings.
"These are the fun things we get to do with staff, to create a recipe the kids are going to like, that they had a hand in creating," Eckles said. "That makes it a lot easier to sell to the students, because the staff is involved it in — they know what's in it. They created it."
But for Fniech, the shawarma rub bearing her name is more than just a careful balance of spices to emulate the flavors of her home. After all, "food is so much more than just culture," she explained.
"We have people from so many backgrounds (working on the staff), and everyone brings something to the table. That's just how community works," Fniech said. "Every country has something to offer. Anything we can explore, it just makes our menu a little more rich and makes everyone feel welcome."
The shawarma recipe, launched in Salem last year, has gone on to appear in schools across the state as a rub, marinade and even mayonnaise on everything from roasted broccoli to French fries, according to Eckles.
To download a copy of the recipe, including mixing instructions and marinade ratios, see this story on salemnews.com.