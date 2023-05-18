SALEM — Kids throughout Salem’s schools are asking the rest of the community to come “SEE ME” at Peabody Essex Museum this weekend.
The school district’s Office of Public Relations is bringing “SEE ME”, a multi-day pop-up exhibition featuring artwork from Salem school students, to PEM from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 22. The event is free to all Salem residents, children 16 and younger, and school staff.
The exhibition focuses on work from students in grades K-12. It explores how the young people of Salem see their history and how their cultures have shaped them. While leaning on drawings, paintings, photography, video, and more, it examines how students see themselves walking through the world in the present and how they can influence the future.
“I think the larger Salem community really doesn’t know who the students of Salem Public Schools are,” said Liz Polay-Wettengel, the district’s chief of public relations.
“This is an opportunity to introduce them to the incredibly diverse student body that we have and all the riches that that diversity brings to our schools.”
The exhibition includes special events at the Morse Auditorium on Saturday, May 20. From 10:30 a.m. to noon, the Salem Student Voice Project Summit will work to amplify students’ concerns and help them take action to address them. Working through a partnership with the Equity Imperative, the project carries a theme of “Raising the Volume of Student Voice.”
From 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., a community conversation will host a “fireside chat” with several local and youth leaders.
Titled “Leveraging the Power of Student Identity and Voice to Transform School Culture,” the discussion will be led by Superintendent Steve Zrike and feature, Dee-1, the district’s artist in residence, and Judith Diaz, director of the Student Voice Project and co-founder of the Equity Imperative.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.