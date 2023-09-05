SALEM — The school district is embarking on a new strategic plan in which feedback from Salem school families will serve as a key benchmark of the district’s success.
Superintendent Steve Zrike unveiled the three-year plan at a special School Committee meeting last week. The presentation capped off close to nine months of work that began with research last November and included focus groups and surveys, through which the district “spoke to over 400 people in this process,” Zrike said.
The plan, which extends to 2026, will rely heavily on feedback from the community in determining whether the district is accomplishing its goals. To that end, efforts that “Elevate Learning” (the plan’s first priority) would be considered a success when “at least 70% of families report confidence that their child is continuing to learn and succeed in school.”
“We’re looking to improve the percentage of students enrolled in advance coursework, graduation rates. We also want to begin surveying families,” Zrike said. “I want to note here that this plan does require we survey families, which we haven’t done traditionally in Salem Public Schools.”
While the district has polled parents for feedback in recent years, the focus here is specifically highlighting a family’s feelings about the education their children are receiving.
“We’ve done panorama surveys of staff and students. ... This is asking families about their experiences with their child’s learning,” Zrike said. “This isn’t something we have baseline data on, so we’ll see what we get from families in our release of an initial survey we plan to do this school year.”
Salem Public Schools returned to session last Monday, first at Carlton Innovation School and for incoming freshmen at Salem High School. The rest of the district returned the next day.
Parent surveys are just one method for measuring the first priority of the plan. There are four priorities, each with different goals to build on different parts of the district:
- Elevate Learning: Build and maintain a district-wide culture of universally high academic expectations for every learner
- Empower Educators: Make the Salem Public Schools an inclusive district where student-centered, innovative, and highly-effective educators want to work, grow, and stay
- Center Belonging: Build joyful, welcoming, and supportive school communities
- Strengthen Our Foundation: Develop consistent, reliable systems and structures to disrupt inequities and support the work of the district
Each priority also tracks success on those goals in multiple ways, including feedback:
- Elevate Learning: At least 70% of families report confidence that their child is continuing to learn and succeed in school
- Empower Educators: Increase positive perceptions of the amount and quality of feedback facility receive to 60%
Center Belonging: At least 70% of fa
- milies feel their child’s school is a “good fit” and matches their child’s needs, and a similar percentage of students in grades three through 12 who “report feeling like valued members of their school community
- Strengthen Our Foundation: All Central Office departments receive at least an 80% positive response from principals and school leaders on how effective the departments are in supporting the schools’ needs
The first priority also requires that 65% of students in grades 11-12 enroll in advanced coursework, the four-year graduation rate reach 88%, and proficiency rates on state testing reach specific levels. The second priority, targeting teachers, also requires that the district “increase the percentage of educators and staff who represent the racial, ethnic, and linguistic diversity of students to 20% for teachers and to 25% for all staff.”
This is also amid an exodus for many people from teaching, with districts across the country desperate for educators to fill classroom openings.
“People have a lot of choices about careers, other districts they want to work in,” Zrike said. “Every district has openings for educators.
“We use the term ‘educators’ to mean everybody in Salem Public Schools,” he said. “That means everybody that works with kids, from our bus drivers, custodians, food service workers, teachers, administrators. Everybody is an educator; if you work with children, you have an opportunity to educate young people.”
Zrike said this plan will guide the district’s work over the next three years.
“It’s time to really roll up the sleeves and do the heavy lifting I signed up for when I took this job. I didn’t sign up for COVID,” he said — the pandemic hit a month after his hiring and two months prior to his first day in Salem. “It’s time to really dig in as a school district that wants to do great things and really wants to move from a solid, good district to a great district.”
Mayor Dominick Pangallo, who is also the School Committee chairperson, emphasized that the work include not just stakeholders in the school system, but those also on the periphery.
“To steal a phrase from my predecessor, education is a community mission,” he said. “There are people in this community who aren’t yet part of the school system who may be at some point, or thinking about whether they want to stay in this community to be a part of this school system. They’d benefit from understanding what’s in the plan.”
Zrike later said it’s also crucial the district remain transparent with the survey results once they come back.
“We haven’t published any data from students or staff, or families, as a district. Other districts do share that information,” he said. “I do think in the spirit of growing and improving together, regardless of where we are, or how low or high we are, that’s something that’s important for us to do as a system. Getting regular input from families is something that I think is missing in Salem Public Schools.”
For more on the Strategic Plan, including guides in other languages, visit salemk12.org/about/strategic-plan.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.