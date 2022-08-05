SALEM — With adoption rates on the decline and a steady stream of animals still looking for homes, the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem hopes to adopt out its share of 138 cats and kittens that recently arrived from Florida.
The cats arrived in Massachusetts Tuesday morning and were brought to four shelters around the state. They came from areas in Florida that have an overpopulation of cats, and where shelters did not have enough resources to house them.
They will be available for adoption during an “adopt-a-thon” at each of the shelters Saturday and Sunday.
Time slots to meet the cats are already full, but Michael Keiley, executive director for the Northeast Animal Shelter and director of adoption centers and programs for MSPCA-Angell, said there will be plenty of chances to find a furry friend.
“We need adopters more than ever,” Keiley said. “Each year that we've had since this pandemic started, it's been a new unique challenge. And the biggest challenge we're facing right now throughout the country is that although intake numbers are up this year, we are seeing a clear drop in adoption interest.”
This has created a surplus of animals up for adoption in shelters across the country.
“It doesn't matter what type of animal they adopt, whether it's a dog, cat or another animal,” Keiley said. “Every time someone adopts from one of our shelters, that means that we have an empty kennel that we can then use to house more animals from highly impacted regions.”
Just last week, 55 beagle puppies were brought to the Salem shelter. The dogs are among 4,000 beagles that were rescued from Envigo, a beagle-breeding company in Virginia that was found to have violated dozens of regulations in a federal investigation this summer.
All five dozen puppies in Salem have been adopted or are in the adoption process. The MSPCA will return to Virginia to bring up more of the dogs to Massachusetts later this month, Keiley said.
“We're trying our very best to help not only animals in Massachusetts, but also help animals throughout the country,” Keiley said.
For more information about cats and dogs up for adoption, go to www.northeastanimalshelter.org/.
Contact Caroline Enos at CEnos@northofboston.com and follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.