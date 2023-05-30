SALEM — On Memorial Day, city officials, veterans, Salem High students, scout troops, and town members came together at the corner of Cabot and Gardner streets to commemorate the square to U.S. Army Pfc. Rene “Pete” Pelletier, who was killed in action following the Battle of the Bulge.
Along with many members of the family, Pelletier’s sister was on hand to receive the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty, awarded to the families and next of kin of soldiers from the Commonwealth killed in action or who died in service while in a designated combat area, in the line of duty, or who died as a result of wounds received in action.
“These squares are more than just the intersection of two roads,” said Mayor Dominick Pangallo. “They’re the intersection of memory and honor — of community and of service. I hope all who pass through these spaces, not just today, but every day, reflect on the name on the sign they see there, reflect on their story, and reflect on their service.”
Pelletier lived at 22 Cabot St., before his enlistment in the Army on Sept. 21, 1942, leaving his parents and five sisters to fight fascism overseas in WWII. After training as an infantryman and attending parachute school at Fort Benning, Georgia, he eventually was assigned to the relatively new 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment attached to the 82nd Airborne Division.
Seeing some of the hottest fighting in the European theater of operations, Pelletier would play a part in huge operations such as Operation Market Garden and the Battle of the Bulge, one of the deadliest battles ever fought by the US with over 100,000 casualties.
It was during the offensive on Feb. 3, 1945 that Pelletier was killed in action near the town of Bastogne, Germany. It was just a few months before Germany’s surrender.
Almost 80 years later, Salem officials hope to recognize the sacrifice and service by Pelletier by presenting his family with a certificate of special Congressional recognition and dedicating the square to his memorySpeakers such as State Rep. Manny Cruz, D-Salem, highlighted the importance of honoring and taking care of veterans who have put their life on the line, after they’ve returned from the line of duty.
“It is my responsibility as your state representative to ensure that all of our veterans and their families have the resources and the support that they need here in our commonwealth to ensure that long after they leave the battlefield and they enter a new one that they have the support they need from their state, city, and country,” said Representative Cruz. “So I ask you my fellow residents here in the great city of Salem, as you observe this day and you walk through a cemetery and you see the name of a veteran, think of their stories, their decision to enter into the arena and give them thanks and remember that we stand on the shoulders of giants.”
The colors were presented by the Salem High School Marine Corps JROTC and Boy Scout Troop 24. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Girl Scout Troop 79125 which was then followed by the national anthem played by the Salem High School band. Salem High School honor students Anna Sokolow, Alana Heenan, and Allie Granis recited the Gettysburg Address, “In Flanders Field”, and the governor’s proclamation respectively.