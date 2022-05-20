SALEM — Three hundred Salem State students attended the university’s Career Closet earlier this spring — an event that provides free professional attire donated by members of the campus and others. Hosted by Salem State Career Services, the Career Closet was open on March 29-31.
“Between paying for tuition, books and other expenses, students face barriers when it comes to dressing for success at their internships and as they prepare to launch their careers,” said Stefanie Nunley, career services coordinator.
“The high turnout at these events demonstrates how much need and interest there is in this program, and we hope to not only continue, but expand our ability to help students secure the attire they need as they begin their professions.”
In addition to offering more than 1,800 new or gently used pieces of professional attire — including gender inclusive items collected by the Salem State Center for Justice and Liberation — the Salem State Alumni Association sponsored free professional headshots for students on the first day of the Career Closet.
The Career Closet was organized alongside an application-based Dress for Success initiative that awarded 18 students with $250 professional attire stipends. The university also held its annual JCPenney Suit Up event, a discounted shopping experience, virtually this year between Feb. 14 and 21.
Salem State Career Services’ programming around professional attire was coordinated to prepare for the university’s annual Spring Job and Internship Fair on April 14.