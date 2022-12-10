SALEM — A Salem State University faculty member and an executive director who helped author a book on anti-racism have been named equity and engagement fellows by a national higher education nonprofit that supports the community and civic engagement efforts of colleges and universities across the country.
Cynthia Lynch, of Bedford, executive director of the Center for Civic Engagement and the Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics; and Cindy S. Vincent, of Amesbury, associate professor of media and communication, are among six other fellows from New England colleges and universities who were named to Campus Compact’s Equity & Engagement Fellows Team for the 2022-23 academic year. The nonprofit’s membership is comprised of presidents, faculty, researchers, students, and civic and community engagement experts at colleges and universities.
“Being named an equity and engagement fellow recognizes the work I have done that is at the intersection of equity and civic engagement and raises Salem State’s profile as a national leader in anti-racist community engagement,” said Lynch, who with the other fellows and Campus Compact, produced the soon-to-be published book, “Anti-Racist Community Engagement: Principles and Practices”. It explores and analyzes the diverse ways anti-racist community engagement principles can be put into practice in the community and on college campuses.
“I am excited to be named an equity and engagement fellow. This selection acknowledges the hard work and dedication I have put into community-engaged work throughout my entire career as well as the value Campus Compact sees in my collaborative scholarship on anti-racist community engagement,” Vincent said.
Lynch likened the book to a how-to guide and said the fellows will use the principles outlined in it to develop and facilitate professional development, conferences and other activities across the country to guide other Compact-member institutions on anti-racist community engagement.
“When institutions work with communities the work must center and value the knowledge, voice, and perspectives of the community,” she said.
Vincent also added: “This work is not only incredibly important to me and the team I’m working with, but we hope it will make a large impact nationally, and possibly globally, on the community-engaged work other universities are engaging in.”
“The work of the fellows to highlight and integrate diverse voices and approaches to anti-racist community engagement is a unique and much-needed contribution to the field,” said Clayton Hurd, Campus Compact’s director of professional development and engaged scholarship. “Their commitment to not simply publish the book but also help lead activities that will allow community engagement professionals across our network to apply these principles in practice is a true value add and addresses a real gap in our collective work.”