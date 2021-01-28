SALEM — Salem State University is freezing tuition and fees for its undergraduate students in the coming school year.
The university announced the decision Thursday, saying Salem State's Board of Trustees took a unanimous vote on the issue that acknowledges the financial struggles facing many students and their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As our students and their families struggle amid the pandemic economy, this is one important way in which we can help make it possible for students to complete their degrees despite the many challenges COVID-19 has brought,” said Salem State President John Keenan. “Student success is our top priority and as we plan for the next academic year, we want to do everything we can to remove and prevent financial barriers on the way to graduation.”
According to the university, tuition and mandatory fees will remain unchanged for the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students. This applies to on-campus students and commuters.
Housing and dining fees for the next fiscal year will also remain the same except for multiple occupancy rooms, which were not in use this academic year, the university said.
Salem State’s tuition and fees are currently $11,675 for full-time undergraduate day students living off campus and $25,486 for full-time undergraduate students living on campus in residence halls and participating in the dining program.
The total price per credit for evening undergraduate courses also remains the same at $439.70 per credit for in-state students, the university said.
Salem State currently enrolls about 7,300 undergraduate and graduate students.
Students will also benefit, in the next year, from approximately $3.3 million in financial assistance under a federal pandemic relief bill that is designated for student financial need, according to Salem State.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked one-on-one with students and families whose financial circumstances have evolved due to COVID-19,” said Bonnie Galinski, interim vice president for enrollment management and marketing. “Our goal is always to do what we can to meet students’ financial needs so that they can achieve what they came to our campus for: To graduate and launch their careers through the opportunities provided by a Salem State degree.”