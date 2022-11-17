SALEM — At a time when schools are in dire need of teachers, Salem State University celebrated a $10 million gift intended to boost the teacher pipeline.
The university on Wednesday held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the naming of its School of Education as the McKeown School of Education. The naming came in the wake of a $10 million donation from the Cummings Foundation — the largest cash gift ever to a Massachusetts state university.
The name is in honor of James McKeown, a Salem State graduate and former Cummings Properties president who died in 1996 at the age of 41. Bill Cummings, the company’s founder, said McKeown studied elementary education at Salem State and would have made a great teacher if he hadn’t gone into real estate.
“I’m just so pleased with everything that goes on here at Salem State,” Cummings said in his remarks at the ceremony. “I’m particularly pleased because of the results we saw from one illustrious graduate (referring to McKeown).”
Salem State University President John Keenan said the $10 million gift will be “truly transformative” for the school, and was especially meaningful in light of Salem State’s origins as a teacher school. The university announced that it will create a Center for Educational Leadership, the first of many initiatives planned thanks to the gift. The school said the center is designed to address the turnover and learning needs of principals and other school leaders by connecting them with their counterparts across schools and districts so they can benefit from one another’s expertise.
Megin Charner-Laird, a professor of childhood education and care who will help lead the center, said few principals have a mentor, coach or support system in their own districts.
“This can leader to turnover that is costly for schools and ultimately affects student learning,” Charner-Laird said. “(The center) aims to provide the support networks needed for educational leaders to be effective.”
Dalhaysy Fernandez, a Salem State senior in the early childhood education program, said the school will be able to provide more opportunities for students of color to become teachers. The university said it will use the Cummings Foundation gift to diversify the teacher pipeline, including growing its Education-Scholars for Color initiative.
“Growing up I never saw Latinized representation among my teachers,” Fernandez said. “Having a mentor who fully understood my culture as a Spanish-speaking immigrant from the Dominican Republic wasn’t a reality. That’s why today is so important.”
Other efforts that the McKeown School of Education will pursue with the support of the Cummings Foundation gift include preparing educators to meet student needs in early childhood literacy, and helping hundreds of emergency-licensed teachers in the region get their licenses.
Mayor Kim Driscoll, the state’s lieutenant governor-elect, also spoke at the ceremony, noting that she will be the first public higher education graduate to serve as lieutenant governor in Massachusetts. She graduated from Salem State in 1989.
Driscoll said the expansion of the renamed McKeown School of Education with the $10 million gift will be “transformational” for K-12 education in Salem, the North Shore, and across the state.
“It cannot be understated the importance of this institution to teachers, paraprofessionals, school nurses, the very makings of our public school systems, many of whom graduated from Salem State,” Driscoll said. “So much of what happens in our region in our public schools is tied to what happens in the McKeown School of Education.”
Denise McKeown, James McKeown’s wife, said the naming of the school in his honor would have been meaningful to James because of his interest in education and his work helping kids at the Woburn Boys & Girls Club.
“That is why the School of Education being named after Jamie is so special,” she said. “What an honor.”
