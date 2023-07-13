SALEM — Alumni and donors are now all in the same group to support Salem State University.
Salem State, one of nine state universities across Massachusetts and a leading higher education institution on the North Shore, has announced the merger of two of its administrative boards: The Alumni Association, which “honors those who have made lasting contributions in their professional endeavors,” and the University Foundation, whose goal is to “raise, invest and manage charitable gifts in support of the university.”
The boards for each division have “worked in parallel but independently in the past,” the university said in an announcement this week. They “voted to unify into one leadership organization, the Salem State University Alumni Association and Foundation, Inc.”
Abbreviated AA&F, the Alumni Association and Foundation “stems from months of work identifying the similarities and differences of the boards’ missions, by-laws, committee work, and composition, resulting in the working group’s recommendation to come together as one,” the university said in its announcement.
“Through this unification, we will be able to better serve our community,” said Cheryl Crounse, vice president of advancement and executive director of the newly coined AA&F. “We have worked in partnership for years, and this unification provides opportunities for increased, constructive collaboration and more streamlined board management. We are excited about the future and enhancing our impact.”
The new board will be led by Annalisa Di Palma as chairperson.
“Board members have been engaged in conversations about this unification for a while,” Di Palma said. “We consulted with many former board leaders who offered their valuable guidance and historical knowledge of each organization, helping us move closer to a decision.”
The newly formed board will retain its nonprofit status, according to Salem State. It’ll work “{span}to advance Salem State’s educational mission by fostering strong connections with the university’s inclusive community and by building bridges between students, alumni and friends. Through partnerships, the AA&F will promote pride in the university and inspire philanthropy to invest in all student success by investing and managing contributions which support priorities not met through public funding.”{/span}
{span}Despite the separate missions of the previous two boards, there will be no need to delineate tasks going forward, according to Corey Cronin, assistant vice president of Marketing and Communications for Salem State.{/span}
“The primary responsibilities of the Salem State University Alumni Association and Foundation, Inc. is to inspire fundraising and engagement, and stewarding resources for student success,” Cronin said.
Although no other Massachusetts state universities have made the move to this model, the concept is being discussed at those schools as well, Cronin explained. It’s also being explored at the University of Connecticut and University of Vermont. Salem State’s work was guided by the Association of Governing Boards.
The move comes not long after the university announced its next fundraising campaign. With a $75 million goal and half the cash already raised, the “Meet the Moment” campaign will continue pushing dollars toward student success and financial assistance, the “SSU BOLD” campus redesign, and further unrestricted support.
“We are proud of what each organization has accomplished throughout their respective histories,” said Debra Lee Surface, former president of the alumni association.
“Each organization’s legacy will carry forward into the Salem State University Alumni Association and Foundation, Inc., working as one body to further the university’s commitment to student success and equal access to education.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.