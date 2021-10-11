SALEM — Salem Diner is back on the block.
Salem State University has launched a public bidding process to find a new buyer for the historic Salem Diner, a Sterling Steamliner car between Canal Street and Loring Avenue that operated as a diner for 78 years. It closed in 2019 amid the university’s efforts to overhaul dining options system-wide.
The diner first opened in 1941 and today is on the National Register of Historic Places. Salem State bought it in 2013 to use the land it sits on, and for six years kept the diner running with a hired vendor.
In 2019, a team including the owners of popular dessert draw Goodnight Fatty launched a bid to relocate the diner to the roof of a building at Derby Square downtown. They were the only bidders to respond at the time, and their proposal generated a lot of interest around town.
“That didn’t work out,” said Rita Collucci, general counsel at Salem State. “As you know, we’ve been in the pandemic for the past year and a half, so the diner kind of just got back-burnered for a little while. Then, this summer, we reconvened and said, ‘Let’s put out another RFP,’” or a request for proposals.
Goodnight Fatty doesn’t have any plans to throw its Fruity Pebble- and Kit Kat-covered hats in the ring this time around.
“The project of putting the diner on the roof was ambitious to begin with, but the timing of the pandemic pushed it beyond the scope of feasibility,” said Erik Sayce, co-owner of Goodnight Fatty. “We don’t have any plans at this time to submit a new bid.”
While it was still operating in 2019, Salem Diner was one of the last remaining Steamliner diners in the state. As such, the ultimate goal with the call for bids remains the same: To keep it running as a diner within the city limits if at all possible.
The bidding process will score proposals based on eight categories worth 15 points each, with points awarded based on how “advantageous” the proposal is in that area. For example, under the opening “Use of Diner” category, four points or less will go toward proposals with “any private use.” Publicly accessible uses not tied to a diner would be worth five to nine points, and only those proposing an actual diner or other restaurant use would land between 10 and 15 points. Another category awards five to nine points for anything within 10 miles of Salem and the highest allotment of points if the diner is “located within Salem, MA city limits.”
“Ideally, we’d like to have the diner remain in Salem. Ideally, we’d like it to be an operating eatery,” Collucci said. “We know people really have an affinity for the diner and so many great memories.”
Advocates for reuse of the diner include Mayor Kim Driscoll, who put a plea out on social media Thursday for someone to save it.
“As a student at Salem State, I often saddled up to the counter to grab breakfast or lunch in between classes,” Driscoll wrote. “As a mom of young kids, my husband and I relished walking to the diner with all three kids who were doted on by the staff, while we unsuccessfully tried to avoid spilling juice and dropping toast everywhere.”
In her post, Driscoll called on residents to pitch their visions and spread the word. In just over 24 hours, the post had already generated 330 comments and was shared nearly 100 times.
“What are your best ideas? Is there a city space we should consider for relocation of the Salem Diner? Do you know a privately owned location that would make sense?” Driscoll wrote. “Keep in mind, the diner needs some restoration work and while I’m amazed at how much food they pumped out of a super small kitchen, an updated Salem Diner will need some space attached to it for kitchen, restrooms, etc.”
To view bid documents or learn more, visit bit.ly/SaveSalemDiner21.
