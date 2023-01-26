SALEM — Salem State University’s efforts to boost student voter registration ahead of last fall’s elections have earned it an award from a nonpartisan group that aims to increase the number of student voters across the country.
The Students Learn Students Vote (SLSV) Coalition — comprised of more than 400 national, state, and local organizations, including institutions of higher education — presented Salem State with its 2022 SLSV Award for exemplifying the coalition’s guiding principle of investing in institutionalization, noting that voter engagement was incorporated throughout campus.
The awards were announced at the coalition’s annual post-election gathering at which Salem State’s Samantha Giffen, assistant director of the Frederick E. Berry Institute of Politics, was a speaker. Giffen showcased the university’s election-related successes with hopes that they would serve as a guide for other campuses.
“Salem State joined the SLSV Coalition last year and it has totally changed the game on our campus,” Giffen said. “We’ve historically had voting rates above the national average, and this year we were even more intentional about meeting students where they are. In the fall, we saw levels of voter registration and turnout at our on-campus polling location matching presidential election years.”
According to Tufts University’s Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, 2022 saw one of the highest ever youth voter turnout rates in a midterm election, with an estimated 27% of voters ages 18-29 casting a ballot.
As part of Salem State’s efforts to increase student turnout, Giffen recruited and hired 10 Vikings vote ambassadors to work with the Berry Institute to guide students through the voting process.
“Our vote ambassadors helped 450 students register to vote and talked to over 3,500 students about voting,” Giffen said. “We also hosted multiple events for students to meet candidates and learn about ballot questions.”
Each vote ambassador also served as a liaison with departments such as academic advising, first-year experience, The Center for Justice and Liberation, residence life, athletics, and student organizations, providing them with information on voter registration. A campus-wide Vikings Vote Coalition was also formed consisting of students, staff, and faculty committed to promoting voter registration, education and turnout.
“Coalition building is something that I’m very passionate about because I deeply believe that it takes collaboration to successfully support students, including with their voting experience,” Giffen added.
According to the National Study Of Learning, Voting, And Engagement, Salem State had a 68.1% voter engagement rate in 2020, the most recent year with institution-specific voting data available, placing the university above the 66% national average.