SALEM -- Several Salem State students face disciplinary action after attending an off-campus party Friday night held in violation of city public health guidelines.
The owner of the Becket Street building where the party was held will also be cited for keeping a disorderly house, city officials said in a statement Saturday.
There were more than 50 people at the party, according to police reports. It was not immediately known how many were Salem State students.
One party attendee, whose identity was not immediately available was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, city officials said. In addition, anyone in attendance at the party will be cited for violating Salem's COVID-19 emergency health orders.
"All individuals who attended this gathering, whether identified or not, are strongly encouraged to get a free COVID-19 test, either through SSU if they are a university student or through the City's free "Stop the Spread" testing at Salem High School." Mayor Kim Driscoll and Salem State University President John Keenan said in the joint statement.
As of Sept. 25, 819 Salem residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 160 cases are currently active. Forty Salem residents have died from the virus.
Salem State University opened for the fall semester earlier this month, with a mix of online and in-person classes. The school's residence halls are at a little more than half capacity, with one student per room.
The school sent a letter home to students at the beginning of the semester about following safety guidelines on and off campus and warning them about the consequences of not doing so.