SALEM — The school district has a group of 11-year-old girls to thank for menstrual products becoming freely available to all students in each building this school year. and as the girls leave elementary school behind them, the equality movement they launched continues on.
“Aunt Flow” dispensers have appeared in city and school buildings throughout Salem in recent weeks. Dispensers in school buildings are paid for and stocked by the district as part of a business relationship launched in Horace Mann Laboratory School last school year.
“There are some people that are going to be disgusted or annoyed that we’re doing this,” said Dariely Moronta Espinal, a sixth-grade student at Salem Academy Charter School. “But there are some adults that are like, ‘Oh, I’m grateful to the people who are doing this or who helped do this.’ They’re thankful they’re there.”
As Dariely spoke, Aleza Baez Baez of Collins Middle School and Alice Camilo Linares of St. Mary’s in Lynn sat alongside her.
The three, all Horace Mann fifth-graders last year, worked together during the last school year to bring free menstrual products to all school buildings.
It all started out as a writing assignment from English Language Arts teacher Joel Tobin, they said.
“Alice chose a topic of ‘menstrual products should be free,’” Dariely said. “Then we decided to write about that too, and it sort of turned bigger, and bigger, and bigger.”
Essays turned at first into posters, then research. Adults in the room helped connect the girls with officials from Aunt Flow, a company “committed to ensuring everyone has access to period products,” its website reads.
“For me, it started when Alice came to me after school and said, ‘Would it be appropriate if I wrote my persuasion paper on period products for Mr. Tobin’s class,’ and I said, ‘Absolutely,’” recalled “Ms. Cat” Marcoux, an inclusion teacher at Horace Mann. “All three girls wrote these awesome projects, did Google slides... then Jade set time aside so the girls could present their slides to her.”
That’s “Ms. Jade” Bachmann, whose job as the school nurse was about to become much easier.
“They recognized that there’s a lot of usage from those kids, and not just the fifth-graders. The third- and fourth-graders also needed some of that,” Bachmann said. “That’s when we reached out to Liz.”
“When Cat contacted me, I was blown away by the advocacy that had already happened behind this,” said Liz Polay-Wettengel, the district’s chief of public relations. “Maybe I’ll set up a meeting? No, maybe I’ll set up a meeting for the girls. and I didn’t tell the company they were going to be talking to the girls.
“They knew what they were talking about,” Polay-Wettengel continued. “They weren’t afraid to use real language to talk about their bodies, to talk about what they needed. They were very articulate when it came to their needs and why they needed menstrual products in bathrooms — in an elementary school specifically.”
That then led to school assemblies and demonstrations led by the girls on what the dispensers were, why they were being installed, and how to responsibly use them. The devices are now freely available.
“I actually saw it when I was on the fourth floor at Collins,” said Aleza. “I went into a bathroom, and it was just there. I was happy that it was there.”
The schools had dispensers in them at one point years (if not decades) ago but were at some point removed. Bringing them back was a no-brainer, especially when the call came from the district’s youngest users of period products, according to Superintendent Steve Zrike.
“We’ve tried to make a priority of student voice driving the decisions we make, and I think we still have some work to do in that area,” Zrike said. “But I’m really proud of the fact that the young people feel the ability to come forward and share concerns, and then solutions, for them.
“It speaks to what we hope our school system can continue to become — a place where students can be a voice in their education,” Zrike continued. “We’ve all been to school, as adults. But for our young people, this is their one shot at a quality educational experience. They have some of the best ideas to make it better.”
