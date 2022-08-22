SALEM — "Congratulations. You're stuck with us."
Salem Public Schools Superintendent Steve Zrike was given a major vote of confidence, a new contract and a raise by the School Committee Monday night.
The unanimous vote was followed by the somewhat sarcastic, yet joyful congrats from Mayor Kim Driscoll.
Zrike landed in Salem in 2020 after a series of leadership changes proved controversial and led to abrupt departure of the district's last permanent leader, Margarita Ruiz. The new Zrike deal also increases his annual salary from $218,000, where it was set in 2020 and not increased since, to $228,000.
The new deal runs for five years and will take him out to the 2026-27 school year.
"This particular contract speaks to our desire to have stability at the helm," said Manny Cruz, the School Committee's vice-chairperson and head of the body's personnel subcommittee. "The superintendent is who brought forward that five-year number, to honor the commitment we saw through the interview process."
When Zrike was hired in 2020, it came as he committed to leave his prior job as state-appointed receiver in Holyoke. In that case, he had told the state he would fill the post for five years, giving him a platform during his Salem interviews to say he planned to lead Salem for at least seven as he delivered on his promise to give Holyoke five.
He was offered a three-year deal in March of 2020, a week prior to the COVID-19 pandemic causing the region - and all of Salem's schools - to shut down.
"Dr. Zrike has really initiated a lot of big programs in the time he's been here, and he's eager to see them through. We have big goals, and that's appropriate," said committee member Kristin Pangallo, who continued to say the three years Zrike served weren't easy. "I'm also mindful of the fact that the last time we signed his contract, we had to shut down schools less than a week later."
In addition to the $10,000 raise, Zrike will also be eligible for a $1,000 stipend for certifying that he's bilingual and biliterate, an opportunity also open to district staff and administrators.
"Bilingualism is a rarity, and we know the superintendent is bilingual and biliterate," Cruz said.
In response, Zrike mused, "I'm not sure I can pass the test. If I don't pass, do I have to report back?"
Committee member Jim Fleming gave Zrike high marks for his leadership.
"I'm proud to support this motion and this contract. I worked with Dr. Zrike for the last three years, and I think he has Salem's interests at heart every day," Fleming said. "He has been a consistent leader and a good example of what educators should be."
"Dr. Zrike wants for our students, and wants for our staff, what I've always wanted for our students and staff," said member Mary Manning. "Maybe we can get him for longer. I don't know. But at least for the next five years, I believe in what he's trying to do, and I believe in him trying to do it."