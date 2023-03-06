SALEM — The movement to decriminalize psilocybin and better understand the therapeutic use of hallucinogenic plants and fungi has arrived in Salem, which was one of the earliest cities in the state to approve and support medicinal and recreational marijuana.
The City Council’s public health, safety and environment committee held a two-hour discussion recently on “legalizing certain plant medicines,” including magic mushrooms, ayahuasca, and more. They invited two experts in the field to unpack and explore the discussions playing out around psychedelics, as two bills move through the state Legislature that would decriminalize these substances in amounts of less than 2 grams.
The meeting was led off by Ward 7 Councilor and committee chairperson Andy Varela, who also owns and operates Maitland Mountain Farm with his wife. Councilor-at-large Conrad Prosniewski initially introduced the topic to the council’s agenda last year. In 2021, four other Massachusetts cities — Somerville, Cambridge, Northampton and Easthampton — adopted local resolutions in support of decriminalizing the possession and use of psychedelic plants. Northampton and Easthampton were also two early adopters of legalized recreational marijuana.
The Salem conversation was laser-focused on the medicinal and therapeutic aspects, where those defending psilocybin hailed it as a cost-efficient solution to the opioid epidemic and a critical therapy tool for those who deal in trauma — specifically with veterans and police officers.
“Cultures across the world have used them for nearly 8,000 years, because they help people understand themselves better as people,” said James Davis, a volunteer with Bay Staters for Natural Medicine. “It can also benefit people who aren’t necessarily struggling with diagnosed depression or trauma, but are dealing with the trivails of life like we all are, reeling from the pandemic and lots of dislocation in our communities.”
Unlike cannabis markets, where the price of products are bottoming out due to oversupply, Davis said there’s unlikely to be a surging market for mushrooms since the profitability of psilocybin is already very low.
“I don’t think you’ll see shroom stores ever really make much of an appearance, and it’ll also be incredibly difficult to regulate because it’s so easy to produce,” Davis said. “That’s why education, education, education is so important.”
Salem police Chief Lucas Miller also spoke at the meeting. He didn’t endorse the use or possession of psilocybin but said combatting it isn’t a priority.
“I’m a little bit torn,” Miller said. “Certainly, the indications that psilocybin could be helpful for opiate addiction is something that shouldn’t be ignored. ... We lose about 20 people in Salem a year to opioid overdose, and as a guardian of public safety, that’s the single greatest loss of life within my jurisdiction.
“Anything that promises to help that, even saving one life, is worthwhile to look at,” he said. “I’m loathe to give away any of the tools in the law enforcement toolbox. One of them is making arrests... That being said, I looked at the number of arrests we’ve had recently for possession of psilocybin, and I was able to find in the last five years, eight encounters.”
Six of them were arrests, Miller said, but “in every one of those arrest situations, the purpose of the arrest wasn’t possession of psilocybin. Psilocybin was a secondary charge.” In the other two cases, a person had committed suicide while in possession of psilocybin, and the final case was a person “taken to the hospital for, we’ll say, erratic behavior.”
“In terms of priority, I really don’t see the enforcement of laws against psilocybin as a very high priority within the Salem Police Department,” Miller said. “I don’t think legalizing a substance like that is without risk, but if you weigh helping addiction versus a few bad incidents... particularly where dosage is controlled by an expert, I certainly can’t object to experimenting within the law.”
Whether or not decriminalization is ultimately taken up in the current legislative session, just being before the Salem City Council to have a conversation is a big goal for Davis, he explained.
“My first slide of the presentation was not ‘let’s decriminalize plant medicine;’ it was ‘let’s talk about plant medicine.’ As cheesy as it sounds, I believe the process here tonight — people listening in, people learning about this in the media — is probably the most beneficial thing about these resolutions,” Davis said. “The state bills may or may not pass the session. I think what’s more important is educating community by community.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.