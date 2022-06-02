SALEM — It wasn’t the first time they’ve done it, and it likely won’t be the last. But there’s a hope that this time, maybe the temperature is right for change.
City teachers, flanked by administrators and School Committee members, began school Wednesday morning by banding together outdoors and entering their buildings en-masse to condemn gun violence in the nation’s schools. The self-described peaceful protest, organized by the Salem Teachers Union, took place at every district school at its scheduled start time.
“Our teachers needed an outlet,” said Ann Berman, president of the union.
“They needed an opportunity to talk and have some solidarity, and to show that... you know what? We’re really sick of this. We’re fed up. We need to change gun laws in the country.”
The action came a bit more than a week after the shooting deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
The incident, which came 10 days after another mass-casualty shooting in Buffalo, New York — and other deadly shootings across the country in recent days — has refueled debate about gun reform, gun rights and how to protect children from gun violence at school.
“Everyone is feeling the same exhaustion, and the people I was speaking with in my building this morning were like, ‘This is one more thing on our plates, after two years of this crazy, crazy world we’ve been teaching in,’” Berman said. “It was an opportunity for us to stand together.”
Some might ask if standing together is enough, or if more dramatic action — like a system-wide strike to shut down classrooms and create pressure for change — is necessary.
Berman said that would be too much...but perhaps what could be needed.
“There’s been talk about that in the public,” she said. “I’d support it to a certain extent, but in the long run, it’s another way we’re hurting our kids. My opinion is any kind of job action that takes us out of the classroom like that, it has to be a last resort.”
Rather, it’s hoped the visibility of protests in 2022 will help inspire change nationally in this year’s federal midterm elections, according to Berman.
“I’d love to see this action continue rolling, and as it rolls, it picks up momentum,” she said. “It’s kind of cliché, but when we all work together, we can get stuff done, and this is going to come down to the polls in November — across the country, not just in Massachusetts.”
A few dozen faculty at Collins Middle School were joined by Superintendent Steve Zrike, whose office takes up part of the building’s second floor facing Highland Avenue.
“This is something they’ve had to live with,” Zrike said. “There’s been so many examples of violence over the last 10 years... 20 years since Columbine. We forget how the impact isn’t only to our kids and families, but our staff as well.
“No one should have to fear violence in the sanctity of their classroom space,” Zrike continued.
“Nobody signs up to be in education and have to worry about safety in that way.”
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.