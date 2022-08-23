SALEM — This year, Ukrainian Independence Day has a bit of a silver lining to it for those on the North Shore watching the war in Ukraine from afar — there’s been a great surge in support from those outside the Ukrainian community.
“I’ve been here as a pastor for... going on 30 years,” said the Rev. James Morris, pastor at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on Bridge Street. “And we’ve never seen friendship like the friendship with the other pastors and other communities.”
But as Salem leaders raise Ukrainian flags Wednesday morning, there’s a sense that the friendship must continue from the city of Peace.
City officials and residents will converge on Riley Plaza, at the intersection of Norman and Washington streets, Wednesday at 10 a.m. to celebrate Ukrainian Independence Day. The celebration comes on Aug. 24, exactly six months to the day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24.
“Every year, our community celebrates this event, and for 30 years we’ve been grateful,” Morris said. “We’ve been grateful for Ukraine’s independence, and we’ve watched Ukraine develop as a nation, and watch our people struggle and dig themselves out of the poverty they were left in when the Soviet Union collapsed.
“We’ve made tremendous strides over 30 years,” Morris continued. “This unspeakable devastation that has been perpetrated, it leaves us all... we’re still stunned.”
But while local Ukrainians are stunned, they’re also thankful, according to Morris.
“Gratitude is the biggest thing I want to express,” he said, “gratitude for the support that the wider community has shown to the Ukrainian community. Right from the beginning, when we first talked in mid-February, that was amidst all kinds of calls that kept coming for months — people wanting to help, reaching out, asking what they can do, sending donations, joining us... coming to church and praying for us.
“The city, the mayor herself, the City Council members, state senator... there’s just been such an amazing show of support for Ukraine,” said Morris.
