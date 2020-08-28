SALEM — The city will launch an online permitting system on Monday.
The new portal will provide access to 49 municipal permits and licenses from the Salem Building, Electrical, Fire, Health, and Planning and Community Development departments. Residents and business owners will be able to log on and apply for permits, track their progress and pay fees.
“As we continue to identify ways to innovate and improve the delivery of City services, I am excited that Salem is now able to offer this online permitting portal,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement announcing the new service. “While the work to put this new tool in place started prior to the current pandemic, it’s also timely as more and more residents and businesses look to convenient, online options to conduct their business. I’m grateful to the City team that has been working for months to set up this new system, including the staff in the five permitting departments and our IT Department.”
The online portal can be found at https://salemma.viewpointcloud.com.