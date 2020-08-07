SALEM — Free COVID-19 testing has arrived in the Witch City.
City officials announced SCAN — the "Salem Coronavirus Analysis Network — on Friday afternoon. The program offers free COVID-19 testing to city residents and others who work in Salem.
Under the program, individuals do not need to demonstrate proof of insurance, citizenship, or show symptoms or have been exposed to the virus.
“I strongly encourage all Salem residents and workers to get tested once or multiple times,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll. “This program will be especially helpful for workers in our front-line industries and tourism sectors, public employees, members of our school community, and high-risk residents like older adults."
Driscoll noted that the data will also help the city better monitor the overall level of positive cases during a "critical time," as city schools look to reopen and visitors to Salem are increasing.
She said the SCAN program is a partnership between the city, the school district, Salem State University, Fallon Ambulance, and the state Department of Public Health.
The program has so far announced seven testing dates and locations, available as a drive-up or walk-in process, with a note that "SCAN testing dates, times and locations are subject to change."
The first testing date is Tuesday, Aug. 18. Tests will be offered at Salem State University's O'Keefe Center parking lot, 225 Canal St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other dates have been scheduled for Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 15 and 22, and Oct. 3 and 17.
The announcement encouraged those looking to get tested to "visit salem.com/SCAN to find the latest confirmed schedule."
Testing through SCAN will also be open to residents at Lifebridge and the following Salem Housing Authority properties: Pioneer Terrace, 27 Charter St., the Dalton Residence and Morency Manor. Residents at these facilities don't need to go to SCAN testing sites to receive tests.
The city says the method of testing is via a less intrusive anterior nares swab of the nasal passage. No reservations are required, and testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Test results will be sent to individuals within 36 hours of the test.
Dominick Pangallo, Driscoll's chief of staff, explains that the state, through DPH, is funding the testing dates announced so far.
John Castelluccio contributed to this report.