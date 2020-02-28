SALEM — The city is launching a one-year buyback program to encourage teens to stop vaping.
Starting Monday, March 2, Salem residents who attend Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, New Liberty Innovation School, and Salem Prep High School can bring their e-cigarette device or vape pen to the Teen Health Center at the high school and receive a $50 gift card to Target, Market Basket, Stop & Shop, or other area businesses.
To receive the gift card, students must also complete four vaping cessation support sessions. The sessions are 45 minutes long and will take place in the Teen Health Center.
“The negative health effects from vaping are now clearly established, so I hope all Salem kids who might use these potentially deadly devices will consider bringing it in for the buyback,” said Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll in a statement announcing the program. “By coupling the gift card with cessation services, we’re also hoping to help youth successfully break the vaping habit for good, too."
The one-year pilot program is being organized in partnership with North Shore Community Health and North Shore Medical Center. Driscoll said she was grateful to the organizations, as well as school nurses, the Salem Health Department and the Salem Youth Commission for their support.
To learn more about the program, contact school nurses or call the Teen Health Center, 978-740-1220.
