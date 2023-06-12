PEABODY — The City Council unanimously approved Thomas St. Pierre as Peabody’s full-time building commissioner last week.
St. Pierre has served in the same role in Salem for nearly two decades. He was appointed as Peabody’s interim building commissioner in December and has been serving both cities simultaneously since, and started in the permanent position Monday.
“To be able to bring him on board I think is excellent for our city,” Mayor Ted Bettencourt said at the council’s meeting Thursday night. “He comes with a wealth of knowledge and knows Peabody, lives in Peabody, and I know that the staff downstairs is very happy and excited to have Tom.”
St. Pierre stepped into the interim role after former Building Commissioner Albert Talarico was placed on paid leave following a sudden departure from City Hall in October. Bettencourt denied to comment on Talarico’s departure at the time, citing that it was a personal issue.
St. Pierre lives in Peabody on the Salem line and also assisted Peabody for several months in 2013 when the city was in between building inspectors.
“I’m really looking forward to working with the group that’s downstairs,” St. Pierre said at the meeting. “The mayor’s put together a nice group, and I’m leaving a good group in Salem to inherit a nice group here.”
St. Pierre will make the same salary that Talarico did — $117,000, Bettencourt said in a message to The Salem News.
As for Salem, Assistant Building Inspector Stavroula Orfanos will become the city’s acting building commissioner once St. Pierre leaves.
