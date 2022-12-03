SALEM — Fifteen members of the Witch City community will be the first to cross oceans and visit Salem’s sister city overseas in 2023, following three years of long-distance cultural exchanges by webcam.
A year outside the pairing’s 30th anniversary as urban siblings, the cross-cultural relationship between Salem and Ota, Japan, will return in 2023. Salem will send its first group of adults to Ota from July 3-17.
Ota is a a ward in Tokyo that aligned with Salem as a sister city in 1991. Traditionally, prior to the pandemic, residents of Ota visited Salem each year while Salem alternated between sending youth- and adult-centered groups each year. Each delegation has also been supported by a collection of “homestay families” that have provided lodging and meals to visiting guests.
Those exchanges were put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they haven’t returned given uncertainties in international travel. Officials hoped to exchange residents for the 30th anniversary in 2021, but a spike in the pandemic put that plan off.
While Ota hasn’t yet made any plans to send residents to Salem, longtime organizer Peter Dolan said he hopes to kick-start the process by sending 15 next summer.
“It isn’t a bus tour, pulling up to whatever landmarks and on to the next ones,” Dolan said. “We really get to know the people, the inner workings of the government, the businesses, the schools... and then we travel all over Japan.
“It sounds cliché, but it really is the trip of a lifetime,” Dolan continued. “It’s red carpet treatment the entire time we’re there.”
The trip does come with a cost, and that cost has increased over pre-pandemic rates due to the still sky-high cost of fuel, Dolan explained. Currently estimated to be $5,100, the trip’s up-front cost covers airfare, hotels, transportation, and most meals. Payment is due by April, but it’s hoped the trip will cost less with lower fuel costs closer to the departure date.
While many cities and towns celebrate sister relationships with international peers, Salem’s is deeply rooted in the Peabody Essex Museum. The connection between the cities was launched by former Peabody Academy of Science director Edward Morse, whose work in zoology and archaeology has given him a reputation as the “father of Japanese archaeology.”
The Peabody Academy of Science launched a relationship with the Folk Museum in Ota in 1984. The formal ties between the two cities formed in 1991, at which point the annual exchanges began.
Those traveling to Japan will also spend time in Kyoto and Hiroshima to experience the history in those places and take part in local ceremonies and traditions. The stop in Hiroshima has a focus on the nuclear attacks that brought an end to World War II, being the first of two cities destroyed by American nuclear explosions in August 1945.
“The Holocaust Memorial Museum, the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the War Memorial of Korea... they’re pretty powerful places,” Dolan said. “I don’t get into why it happened, ‘yes or no,’ ‘should have or shouldn’t have.’ I get into ‘never again.’ When you see the destruction first-hand with the artifacts there, and you go through the park and different monuments in the park, it’s powerful, emotional, and you say, ‘We can’t let this happen again. We have to settle things without the destruction and loss of life.’”
With space limited, invites go out based on proximity to Salem, according to Dolan. They first go to local homestay families that have hosted Ota residents in the past, then Salem residents at-large. Members of the Peabody Essex Museum take priority next, after which those who work but don’t live in Salem are invited to attend. If any space remains after that, the trip will open to others not connected to Salem.
Those interested in learning more have until Dec. 31 to express interest. The $5,100 cost is based on 15 participants. For more information, contact Dolan at otasalem@cs.com or 978-204-5755.
