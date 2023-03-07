SALEM — If at first you don’t succeed, and the second try fails too, hit up the new mayor-turned lieutenant governor for support and hope the third time’s the charm.
That’s the tack city officials are taking in an effort to deal with noise pollution.
The difficulty of enforcing noise pollution from vehicles lies in the state’s road enforcement laws. As written today, they effectively prohibit automated enforcement tools like cameras with decibel meters, according to Ward 7 City Councilor Andy Varela, who is also the chairperson of the council’s public health committee.
“An officer has to be at the site of the offense to issue a citation. That’s how it works in the Commonwealth,” Varela said. “Eleven years ago, Salem did file for the special act (with the Legislature), and it...died in either the House or Senate.”
A second attempt years later to put automated speed enforcement in school zones suffered the same fate, according to City Solicitor Beth Rennard.
The dilemma of loud car stereo and motorcycle-related noise was first aired last summer at a meeting requested by Ward 2 Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt, who represents the downtown area. It was kept in committee for further discussion at the time. The public health committee resumed the discussion Thursday night.
“Anyone who has expressed or experienced noise pollution in their neighborhood know it can be jarring. It can be shocking. It can cause ongoing stress when the noise is sustained across an extended period of time,” Watson-Felt said. “Historically, there has been some difficulty with enforcing our noise ordinances in town, because you have to kind of report it and get it addressed in real time.”
The roughly hour-and-a-half meeting heard testimony from a downtown couple — New Derby Street residents David Finger and Michaella Morzuch — who further highlighted an equity issue in dealing with noise pollution.
“Noise pollution disproportionately impacts poorer people within our communities. Here in Salem, it’s pretty easy to visualize,” Finger said. “Those with the ability can get a house on a quiet side street. Those poorer families live in areas with high traffic density. Those kids go to school more sleep-deprived, more aggravated by their peers.
“By reducing noise pollution, you actually do a service for that community,” Finger said.
The noise pollution intensifies wherever Salem’s tourism draw gives those with modified exhaust systems and loud stereos an “audience,” which is what Finger and Morzuch experience downtown, they explained.
“Salem is a place with an audience. That’s why a lot of these people who do come here throw revs at the red light, booming their stereo — because there’s people here to listen to it,” Finger said. “They’re showing off. Sitting from our window, I can tell you without seeing... we all know the green Jeep driving around town booming his stereo. We hear him three times a night. You can tell the V12 Mercedes that lives at the Willows that has illegal exhaust.”
The meeting ended Thursday with an expectation that the City Council could soon make a third attempt to get state approval for cameras to aid with noise enforcement. The first two attempts came under former mayor Kim Driscoll, were supported by the council, but failed to gain traction in the Legislature.
“I think every legislative session, somebody files a bill on enforcement through technology, and Rep. (Manny) Cruz actually has one in. I think there will be several, and they’ll combine them,” said Ward 3 Councilor Patricia “Patti” Morsillo. “You have to get momentum throughout the state. It takes a lot of phone calls, and takes a lot of people across the state to say, ‘this is what we want.’ So... just, putting it out there...”
“Mayor Driscoll was very supportive of this initiative,” added Rennard. “We tried it multiple times. Now that she’s in the Statehouse, it may be time... and if she’s listening...”
Varella confirmed Friday that he and Rennard would work on drafting a new home rule petition.
