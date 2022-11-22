SALEM — Officials are hoping that ongoing efforts to talk trash will lead to a more balanced and effective solid waste plan both sooner and later.
The City Council’s government services committee is digging in to a months-long discussion on “trash pickup, street sweeping and the issue of litter on city streets.”
But after holding just the first meeting last week, the body has already extended the conversation to look at possible changes to how Salem will handle its next trash contract, or even how it handles the current one with a new mayoral administration coming in 2023.
That’s because trash problems in Salem cover every corner of the city, according to Councilor-at-large Ty Hapworth, who leads the government services committee.
“As I run through different neighborhoods, I’m seeing overflowing dumpsters that are either not secured or left open, and then the trash ends up blowing all over the neighborhood,” Hapworth said. “I less often see people just throwing their trash on the ground. I don’t know how much trash that would cause in a neighborhood beyond a seagull picking through a dumpster.”
As a result, this isn’t as simple as finding a single solution to a universal problem shared by all.
“One of the most frequent topics for any city councilor is trash and recycling,” Hapworth said, “whether it’s the pickup of it or... even recently, we’ve had some discussions around equity, and with the trash situations in our densest situations, how we can do better there.”
The equity discussion focuses on a practice in Salem to place a trash-throwing fee on non-owner-occupied buildings, such as apartments, while homeowners who live in their property pay nothing.
“It’s tenants who pay the taxes and fees for where they live,” said Boardman Street resident Geoff Millar during the government services meeting. “The fact that we charge tenants a fee for trash pickup and don’t charge homeowners a fee is incredibly inequitable.”
Then again, just about everything with Salem’s trash problem is apparently broken. Just ask a councilor who thought she had the solution, just for the city to act differently.
“We had an incident where the residents of Brix (on Washington Street, by Church and Federal streets) and business owners along that stretch of Church Street ... have witnessed a lot of litter,” said Ward 2 City Councilor Caroline Watson-Felt, who represents downtown. “Unfortunately, it looks like litter people would like to put in a place, but they aren’t taking it someplace. A lot of the time, it’s left on top of business owner barrels, or private barrels that we know are regular toters.”
Watson-Felt said the city ultimately determined the area — a street corner visible to two of Salem’s three downtown parking garages and the commuter rail station — wouldn’t support adding a barrel.
“A lot of the residents spend a lot of time cleaning it up, just picking up all that litter on their own,” Watson-Felt said. “So the first thing I advised residents to do, obviously, was stop picking up the trash and let it sit there. Whatever the assessment or data collection process is, you’d see exactly what the need would be.”
But the trash issue isn’t just happening downtown, councilors indicated. It’s a city-wide issue that hits each neighborhood differently. In the Point, broken glass often creates safety issues by Mary Jane Lee Park, Ward 5 Councilor Jeff Cohen argued. and in the hilly, single family-heavy Ward 4, after torrential rains force rats to seek higher ground, they’re often greeted with a buffet of litter that exists far outside downtown or the Point, testified ward Councilor Leveille “Lev” McClain.
“If there’s good eating, they hang out for a while,” McClain said of the rats. “It gets pretty unpleasant, and does get to the point where there’s rats under bowls, rats on the wires, and people are upset about it. That’s what I mostly hear about — less about the presence of bins, more about what we’re doing about ‘all these pests running around my yard and street.’”
The body ended its hour-long discussion last week by continuing it to a future meeting and including city health officials to speak to the wildlife issue.
“In future conversations around trash pickup and maintenance, if we include the Board of Health in the conversation, I wonder if they have direct recommendations to the barrel questions,” Watson-Felt said. “I’d encourage more of a correlation conversation happening between the two, between your department (Salem’s engineering and public works staff) and Dave Greenbaum’s.”
Cohen, meanwhile, wants to see more public outreach and efforts to talk to residents — specifically in the Point, not just to spread awareness of trash issues but to also seek input from those impacted by it the most.
“That may be a way to get people to not only recycle properly, but maybe address some of the litter issues,” Cohen said. “You aren’t going to necessarily get to litter by adding more barrels. The same people who throw litter on the ground will keep throwing litter on the ground.
“This is maybe more outreach than having a facility to accept it,” Cohen concluded. “I’m not saying we shouldn’t have more barrels... but we shouldn’t look at more barrels as fixing the problem.”
