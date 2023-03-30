SALEM — Four voters stood on a sidewalk leading to the Community Life Center Tuesday afternoon. Two held signs for Steve Dibble for Mayor, two for Bob McCarthy, as other voters pulled in to cast ballots in the mayoral preliminary election.
While discussing their hopes for Salem’s next mayor and hoping for different outcomes in that race, they arrived at the same destination together.
McCarthy supporter Jim Picone wanted to see recent traffic-calming setups along Fort Avenue and North Street “fixed by the new mayor”; Kathy Picone added that she would want more “transparency and meetings with the constituents before jumping into something you’re surprised with — transparency.”
“I agree,” Mary Hooks said, leaning onto her Dibble sign.
Hooks went on to say Camp Naumkeag — a target for Pioneer Village’s relocation from Forest River Park — should be instead overhauled and made “something like Lynch Park. ... It’s a gorgeous place, and going to waste.” Standing alongside her, Scott Hiltunen added that he wanted “a stop or at least slowing down of development.”
Then added Hooks, the candidates have “all been saying the same thing. They didn’t really say what they were going to do, but everyone is concerned about housing, roads. We hope whoever gets in will activate those statements that they made.”
With a McCarthy sign in hand, Kathy Picone said the candidates must “share those at meetings, what those plans are (and ensure) there’s a lot of discussions.”
Years ago, the tension between Dibble and McCarthy would rise and fall with each regular City Council meeting. One marathon session ended with one aggressively confronting the other over how they voted on a matter.
In 2023, their supporters were on the same page as the two candidates went on to take third and fourth in the five-way race, ending their respective campaigns. They were joined by Stacia Kraft, who took fifth.
Now, the two top vote-getters Tuesday advance to the May 16 final special election: Neil Harrington, of Weatherly Drive; and Dominick Pangallo, of Buffum Street.
On Wednesday, after his second-place finish, Harrington said he was “very gratified by yesterday’s result, and I’m thankful to all those who have supported me so far.”
“Our goal was to finish in the top two, and we were successful in doing that,” Harrington said. “My thanks go out as well to Mayor Bob, Steve Dibble and Stacia Kraft for all the effort they put into their respective candidacies.”
Pangallo had similar remarks after his win, posting to social media to thank his campaign’s volunteers, staff, donors and endorsers after topping the field. He further thanked “Bob, Stacia and Steve, for being willing to step up and run.”
“It takes incredible dedication and a deep love for your community to do that, and I want to recognize all three of them for it,” Pangallo wrote. “I couldn’t be more proud of the campaign we’ve run to get here. Now, we’re just seven weeks away from a pivotal moment.”
As residents voted Tuesday, many spoke about what they hoped for the weeks ahead as Salem hears, and chooses between, two distinct paths into the Witch City’s future.
“I just hope whoever is elected is focusing on housing and quality of life for residents, and people who work downtown,” said Chrystina Dougan at the Community Life Center. “Affordable housing is what I’m really looking at.”
Linda Beneke, speaking at the high school, said she didn’t know “how Salem can support more buildings, more residents, more of any influx. I just don’t know.”
Added her husband Dan Beneke: “How much can you cram into the square mileage of Salem? ... The streets don’t change. We don’t have the infrastructure to support it all.”
Adelaide Majeski, speaking in front of Saltonstall School, said she wanted a mayor who can “make a cap on rent or something in that realm, looking at housing. A bunch of candidates were talking about it.”
Ben Anderson, also at Saltonstall, said the school system “definitely needs upgrading, especially the high school. I think that, if we can do a better job with the schools, it’ll turn up property values. I also think the city needs a lot more workforce and affordable housing.”
“There are a multitude of issues,” said Ann DeIulis, in the entryway of Salem High School. “Whoever is going to come into power needs to be very active with the new administration at the state level, and I’m hoping — because it’s a Democratic administration — that we’re able to get more support.”
But with such massive challenges for Salem in the years ahead — a completely new industry building turbines on the shoreline, an ever-expanding tourism draw and similarly tightening housing crisis, and untold other issues — the advocacy couldn’t stop at the newly minted desk of Lt. Gov Kim Driscoll, DeIulis said.
“We need somebody who’s forward-thinking and somewhat aggressive in terms of their advocacy,” DeIulis said. “Whoever’s going to represent Salem needs to be a very strong advocate, think outside the box and be aggressive when it comes to supporting the constituency.”
