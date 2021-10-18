SALEM — The city’s ward lines are going to shift ever so slightly in 2022, as a result of U.S. Census data, but the change will correct a major political annoyance along the way.
A small “island” of homes off March Street, which is now split evenly between Ward 2 and 6 even though most of Ward 6 is on the other side of the North River, will move entirely into Ward 2 as part of precinct map changes approved by the City Council Thursday night.
The changes still require approval from the state, notices have to be sent to affected households. They aren’t expected to take effect until 2022, according to city Clerk Ilene Simons.
March Street, believed to be the landing point of the settlers of Naumkeag in 1626, is a small side street off Bridge Street in the Bridge Street Neck neighborhood. It passes over the commuter rail lines and the bypass road connecting downtown Salem with the Beverly-Salem bridge.
The street is otherwise in and surrounded by Ward 2, but for the fact that half of it, following the 2010 Census precinct updates, was designated for Ward 6 — the Northfields region established entirely across the river.
“I’ll miss my little island on Bridge Street,” said Ward 6 Councilor Meg Riccardi. “I appreciate all the work and effort that has been put into having it make more sense. I’m losing that section of Ward 6 but gaining more of a neighborhood on Boston Street.”
Of course, fixing the Ward 6 island came at a cost, one that affected several other wards.
“The ripple effect of trying not to divide one of the streets was astronomical,” said Ward 1 Councilor Bob McCarthy, who is gaining a portion of Ward 2 while Ward 2 absorbs the island. “By putting it back into 2, it just made the whole map go ‘kablooey.’”
Redistricting a city is a major task undertaken by city and town clerks to address shifts in population, particularly due to U.S. Census data.
Salem’s effort focuses on dividing the city’s population into 14 precincts — two precincts in each of seven wards — and guaranteeing that each one doesn’t fall more than 5% outside the average population. In 2020 data, a population of 44,480 meant each precinct must have between 3,018 and 3,336 residents.
It just so happened that shifting March Street entirely into Ward 2 had been a goal since 2010, according to Simons. She was an assistant clerk during that Census and heavily involved in the redrawing.
“That was something we always had on the radar from 10 years ago. ‘We’re going to try to fix that in 10 years,’” Simons said. “Obviously it was all precipitated on the federal Census.”
The specific number of homes affected by the new changes and where exactly wasn’t available this week, but generally speaking, the ward-to-ward changes include:
- A sliver of Ward 2 running between Essex and Forrester streets will become Ward 1. Additionally, a square section of Ward 2 bordered by Broad, Endicott, Summer and Winthrop streets will shift to Ward 3.
- A small chunk of Ward 4 between Boston, Beaver and Goodhue streets will shift to Ward 6. Everything south of Boston Street remains Ward 4, including the homes on that side of Boston Street (the north side becomes Ward 6).
- The western half of March Street will move from Ward 6 to 2, as will a portion of Ward 6 encompassing the square made up of the Veteran’s Memorial Highway leading to the Beverly Bridge, Northey and Smith streets. The Salem Station neighborhood to the northwest of the Memorial Highway will remain in Ward 6.
There are also several changes within wards, where portions move from one precinct to another, according to Simons.
The process to execute the changes is still coming together, as many other communities go through the same process, according to Simons. Households affected by changes in precinct or ward will be notified in the future, though the process hasn’t yet been ironed out.
That all said, getting the City Council’s support Thursday night marked Simons’ completion of the process.
“It still needs approval from the Secretary of State,” she said. “It was a lot of work and was hard, but still, it gives you a sense of accomplishment.”
