SALEM — The North Shore Concert Band Salem Willows Summer Concert Series begins on Tuesday, July 5, at 7 p.m., at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell at Salem Willows.
Band Director David Benjamin promises another exciting season of your favorite music played by local professional musicians.
The series of six free outdoor concerts begins with “American Salute”, a patriotic program to finish up the Fourth; “Music of the 50s and 60s” (July 12); “March Madness, Sousa to Williams” (July 19); “Spotlight on the Band” (July 26); “Broadway Showstoppers” (Aug. 2) and “Salute to our Front Line Servers” (Aug. 9).
The band invites all front line servers to the Aug. 9 concert to be honored for their efforts on our behalf during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re dedicating this concert to the medical workers, safety professionals, grocery staff and others who persevered to serve us during the pandemic,” said Benjamin.
Salem vocalist Jodi Jenkins Ainsworth will be the featured soloist in the program. The free concerts are sponsored in part by The Musicians Performance Trust Fund, The City of Salem Trust Fund, The Salem Willows Merchants, area businesses and individual sponsors.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at the Robert Hayes Concert Shell. Parking is free, restrooms are handicapped-accessible and the audience is encouraged to bring a chair and a picnic lunch (carry in, carry out). Rain dates are the following Thursdays at 7 p.m.
For concert information, contact band manager Gordon Bowman at 978-531-9339 or email, gbbjcb@verizon.net. For notification of concert postponements, register at http://notify.northshoreconcertband.com.