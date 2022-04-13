The folks working out in Gloucester are going to be just as vital to Salem’s dive into the offshore wind industry as the jobs building the turbines off of Derby Street.
Salem State University, midway into a 10-day-long series of “Earth Days” events, hosted Salem port planner Seth Lattrell at a virtual lecture Tuesday night titled “The Promise of Offshore Wind.” The event was sponsored by Salem Alliance for the Environment (SAFE).
The Witch City was indirectly selected in December to join the country’s barely still young wind power industry. Commonwealth Wind, a partnership that targets Salem for an offshore wind marshalling yard around the Salem Harbor Footprint property, was selected by the state to provide 1,200 megawatts of power as part of the state’s third offshore wind bidding process.
A marshalling yard would receive the materials needed to build a turbine — turbine blades for example — and run operations to begin the turbine’s construction. The turbine would then eventually be finished and installed around Martha’s Vineyard.
From now to 2025, 42 acres of land around the Footprint property will be built out to be a marshalling yard, Lattrell said.
The state has made a commitment to have 30 megawatts of power from offshore wind resources by 2030. That will require about $57 billion in investment and something in the area of 40,000 workers, according to Lattrell. To reach goals of 15 gigawatts of power off New England by 2050, “more than 10 ports are needed.”
“For the Commonwealth and the amount of offshore wind we’re anticipating, that means it isn’t just New Bedford,” Lattrell said, referencing the location of another marshalling yard. “It’s Salem and New Bedford, and we need that network of ports for that to happen.”
But before that can happen, first the region needs to fill 400 full-time equivalent jobs to build the marshalling yard in Salem.
“We’re talking about a $180 million investment into the port, between both the acquisition and development costs,” Lattrell said. “That’s just from that 2023-to-2025 period, when we’re developing the port. When the port is operational from 2025 to 2030, we’re anticipating an additional 400 FTE jobs per year over the first five years.”
In total, the time “between 2023 and 2030, which is just that five-year initial development, has the potential to create 3,800 full-time equivalent jobs,” Lattrell said. “And 20-year projections yield over $2 billion in economic activity generated by the port.”
That’s in part because the project will flood the region with new industry. Lattrell was asked about the possibility for parts to be shipped to Gloucester, which is connected to Route 128 and therefore the rest of the interstate highway system, and then transported from there to Salem by water.
“Gloucester is going to play a huge role in this,” Lattrell said. “Salem does have some marine industry resources, but nothing compared to Gloucester. We’re talking a lot of vessels, a lot of port activity. We need mariners, and all of that will require ... all those secondary and tertiary elements of the supply chain.”
For more information on Salem State’s Earth Days events, visit salemstate.edu/earthday.
