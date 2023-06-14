A Salem woman was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for her alleged role in a crime ring that sold and profited from stolen human remains, going as far back as 2018.
Katrina Maclean, a 44-year-old Salem resident, was arrested without incident Wednesday along with a Harvard Medical School employee living in Goffstown, N.H., that person's wife, and three others living in Pennsylvania and Minnesota.
FBI agents raided Maclean's home in early March, at the time targeting her home and Peabody-based business. The business, "Kat's Creepy Creations," advertised “creepy dolls, oddities and bone art." Maclean was also described as the curator of Freaksantiquesuniques, a “pop-up dark art and oddities market” in Salem.
Her arrest Wednesday was announced by the U.S. Department of Justice. In a release announcing the six arrests and indictments, the agency said the investigation centered on Cedric Lodge, a 55-year-old Goffstown resident who managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School. In that role, Lodge "stole organs and other parts of cadavers donated for medical research and education before their scheduled cremations."
Lodge's wife, 63-year-old Denise Lodge, also of Goffstown, "sold the remains to Katrina Maclean, Joshua Taylor, and others, making arrangements via cellular telephone and social media websites," the release reads. "At times, Cedric Lodge allowed Maclean and Taylor to enter the morgue at Harvard Medical School and examine cadavers to choose what to purchase."
The release further said that Maclean and Taylor "resold the stolen remains for profit, including to Jeremy Pauley in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. Jeremy Pauley also purchased stolen human remains from Candace Chapman Scott, who stole remains from her employer, a Little Rock, Arkansas, mortuary and crematorium."
Remains were often transported over state lines, while in other instances, they were shipped through the U.S. Postal Service, according to authorities.
The 15-page indictment outlines a series of transactions between the six people. That includes two dissected faces Maclean bought from Cedric Lodge in October 2020, and human skin the group discussed throughout 2021 intended for tanning "to create leather."
Maclean is further accused of transporting remains with a value of more than $5,000 across state lines between July 22 and Oct. 19, 2021.
“Some crimes defy understanding,” said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam. “The theft and trafficking of human remains strikes at the very essence of what makes us human. It is particularly egregious that so many of the victims here volunteered to allow their remains to be used to educate medical professionals and advance the interests of science and healing. For them and their families to be taken advantage of in the name of profit is appalling. With these charges, we are seeking to secure some measure of justice for all these victims."
Salem police Chief Lucas Miller said his department aided in the investigation as far as the agency needed local help, i.e. units to provide security detail where necessary. Outside of that, it was an entirely federal investigation with no local involvement, he said.
"As you can imagine, there's some investigations we do take equal parts in, and some that are purely federal, where we'll act as security," Miller said. "Any police chief here in Massachusetts would agree that cooperation with the feds and FBI is on the rise."
Miller noted that there aren't currently any known organizations or individuals in Salem targeting the region's local cemeteries, many of which are historic.
“Robbing families of the remains of their loved ones is an unconscionable act and confounds our collective sense of decency," said Christopher Neilsen, Inspector in Charge of the Philadelphia Division of the Postal Inspection Service. "Using the United States mail to facilitate the theft and shipment of human remains is a federal crime and the Postal Inspection Service will do everything in its power to stop it. I want to thank our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney for working with the Postal Inspection Service to stop this group, and I hope our efforts bring a small amount of relief to the victimized families.”