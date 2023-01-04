SALEM — A Salem woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges that she repeatedly physically abused a 75-year-old Vietnam veteran who had befriended her in an affordable housing complex where they lived.
Tina Lizotte, 62, of 12 Pope St., Apt. B-814, was first charged in the case last June after the man disclosed that Lizotte had, over the course of their friendship, poked him in the eyes, bitten him, hit him with a mop, broom and belt, burned and cut him, according to court papers.
Lizotte had also taken the man’s checkbook, later contending she was simply helping him with his finances.
She was indicted last fall by an Essex County grand jury on five counts each of assault and battery on a person 60 or older and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a charge of witness intimidation. That moved the case to Salem Superior Court, where she made her first appearance on Wednesday.
Lizotte, who is disabled due to multiple medical conditions, uses a wheelchair to get around.
Her adult daughter has been a paid personal care attendant, but the man told investigators that he had frequently taken care of Lizotte’s personal needs, including driving her to appointments or picking up prescriptions or other items.
Lizotte and her attorney agreed that she would continue to be deemed a danger to the man, but that she could be released on a list of conditions that include remaining at her Salem Heights apartment, no possession of any guns or other weapons, and to stay away from the Masonic Lodge at 70 Washington St. except for visits to her attorney’s office, with prior notice to the prosecutor.
A pretrial hearing is scheduled for March 20.
