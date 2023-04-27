DANVERS — Adam Colantuoni will take the helm at Holten Richmond Middle School starting July 1.
The current interim principal of Collins Middle School in Salem, Colantuoni has spent over 20 years working in Massachusetts middle schools.
He will take over for Brendan Norton, who announced in February that he would step down from the role this summer to spend more time with family.
“We are really excited that Adam comes to Holten Richmond Middle School as an experienced middle school principal,” Interim Superintendent Mary Wermers said. “He is skilled in building relationships with students, families, teachers and staff and will be a strong leader who will support the school community to grow to its fullest potential.”
Colantuoni has a master’s degree in school counseling from Lesley University and a bachelor’s in psychology and sociology from Merrimack College. He started his career as a middle school counselor in Tewksbury and served as principal at middle schools in Hanover and Wakefield, where he grew up.
He was initially hired as the executive director of student services and family support for Salem Public Schools in 2021, but stepped in to lead Collins last summer.
“Working in middle schools is not for everyone,” Colantuoni said. “I’ve developed a really great appreciation for the challenges at this age, but also the relationships you can develop with students. What’s neat about middle schoolers is by the time they leave as eighth graders, you’ve got to see them really blossom into young adults.”
He was attracted to Holten Richmond because of the school’s ongoing work around social emotional learning and restorative circles, and its culture, he said.
“I felt a great energy from the staff when I met with them,” Colantuoni said. “It was a very welcoming environment walking in, and I just felt a really positive energy and vibe when I was there.”
The Danvers School Committee announced Colantuoni’s new role during its April 10 meeting. The hiring process for a new middle school principal was one of the first major decisions Dan Bauer has been involved in as he prepares to take over as superintendent on July 1.
Bauer said at the meeting that he was impressed by not only Colantuoni’s experience as a principal, but his presence and visibility in the schools he has worked in.
“The feedback from his references were all about student focus, strong presence and that everyone feels respected, everyone feels heard and he’s also a culture builder,” Bauer said. “Everything from the focus groups on up indicated we need (him) as our leader at the middle school.”
Colantuoni said he’s excited to collaborate with Danvers’ staff, students and families.
“I think just bringing my collective years of experience in this school level will help move forward the work that’s really important to the district,” he said.
