SALEM — There’s a new and free gathering spot for winter entertainment, seasonal shopping and dining this week in the heart of downtown Salem.
The weeklong Frozen Fire Festival kicked off Monday and lasts through New Year’s Day with fun, family-friendly activities at the city’s Charlotte Forten Park at 289 Derby St. The festival is in collaboration with locally-based placemaking, entertainment and hospitality firm, The Anthem Group.
This week, Charlotte Forten Park will be filled with festive daily programming and entertainment, including live ice sculpture carvings, fire performers, live music, rotating pop-up retail and fire installations, glowing heated igloos, outdoor heat lamps, fire pits and complimentary cozy fleece blankets, hot beverages, and two Olympic-sized curling rinks. All free, but there is also a VIP package for priority access.
Hours are Monday to Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight.
Contact Ashley Mercurio at 617-538-6829 or amercurio@theanthemgroup.com for more details, or check Facebook and Instagram at @FrozenFireFestival and www.frozenfirefestival.com.