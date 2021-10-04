IPSWICH — Select downtown businesses will hit the big screen next year in New Line Cinema’s adaptation of Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot.”
Set designers have time-warped the businesses along South Main and Elm streets back to the 1970s. For example, Luxa Jewelry, 27 S. Main St., has been completely cleared out to create an old-school coffee shop set.
“The crew has been great, really helpful, professional, courteous and overall fun to work with,” said Luxa owner Angela Zaremba via email. “They are also shooting inside my old shop location at 4 Elm St. It was transformed into an insurance and real estate office set.”
Various props on set were sourced from local antique stores in Essex, such as David Neligan Antiques, 38 Main St.
“They took some Italian armed sconces, a couple of painted shields and tapestries,” said owner David Neligan. “I think they took a lot of random stuff to make (the set) look like an old-world antique shop.”
Arthur Bevilacqua of Essex TV and Radio, 40 Main St. in Essex, allowed the film crew to borrow some of his wares for one of the sets.
“They emptied out whatever business was there and made it into a TV shop,” he explained. “They used picture tubed and two signs — one says ‘Motorola Quasar’ on it. There was also some test equipment and a soldering iron they took to put on a bench to make it look like someone had just been working there. It’s very impressive what they’ve done.”
Monday’s shoot at AnnTiques, 47 S. Main St., was set inside a spooky antique store, but it is unclear if anything from Neligan’s collection was used. AnnTiques owner Anne Orcutt said there was “a lot of blood and ‘70s attire” being used that afternoon.
“There are quite a few (actors) here,” Orcutt said. “I’d say most of them are here. I don’t know who they’ll be using right now because they’re shooting at different times.”
Produced by New Line Cinema and written and directed by Gary Dauberman, “Salem’s Lot” stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, Alfre Woodard, and William Sadler among others.
The film crew reportedly reached out to Orcutt in early summer about using her store for the movie. AnnTiques was open sporadically while the sets were being constructed. Orcutt said her store was also used as a camera shop and barbershop for different scenes. Business is expected to return to normal once filming wraps at the end of the week. In the meantime, drivers can expect to take some detours to avoid that stretch of South Main Street.
“(The crew) have been supporting a lot of local business by renting out their spaces, eating at local restaurants and shopping at local businesses,” said Orcutt, who also has an AnnTiques shop at 2 Martin St. in Essex. “They’re very responsible and they’ve been bending over backward to be considerate to everyone.”