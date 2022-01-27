SALEM — Residents of The Point likely know the impacts to climate change more than any other neighborhood in the city.
It’s Salem’s densest neighborhood, packed perilously on the water and experiencing more days of extreme heat each year than any other region of the city.
In a month filled with a number of climate- and resiliency-focused meetings throughout the North Shore, Resilient Together — the Beverly-Salem collaboration — kicked off its work in one of the two cities’ most-crowded neighborhoods with a dual-language community meeting in The Point neighborhood Wednesday night.
The Point is a largely Hispanic and Latino neighborhood on the southern edge of downtown. A 72% majority of the neighborhood’s population identifies as a racial or ethnic minority, compared to 31% throughout Salem. It has nearly twice as many apartments among its housing units as the rest of the city, and its average income is just $30,000 per year, compared to $69,000 city-wide, according to Resilient Together’s presentation.
But the issues in The Point aren’t purely economic.
“We understand that climate change disproportionately impacts neighborhoods like The Point,” said Despo Thoma, an associate with SCAPE Landscape Architecture, one of two firms hired to run the project. “Residents are more vulnerable to flooding and extreme heat. In this instance, they face greater dangers to health and economic well-being, and more resources are required for residents to prepare for, respond to and recover from climate change impacts.”
For all the things that make The Point stand out, climate change issues are a new area of concern, according to Nasser Brahim, a senior climate resiliency specialist with Woods Hole Group, another firm involved in the project.
“The Point is already one of the hottest areas in Salem,” Brahim said. “The Point has a lot of pavement. It has a lot of dark roofs... some roofs have been painted white, but there are less trees because of the density, less green areas to cool things down.”
With scientists tracking global warming by the number of days a region is above 90 degrees each year, The Point has the honor of hitting that threshold more frequently, according to Brahim.
“On an average, extremely hot day on the North Shore, it’s even hotter in The Point,” Brahim said.
That issue alone creates cascading health impacts, Brahim explained. Hotter days trigger air pollution issues and related respiratory issues. Hotter air also causes air conditioners to run harder, causing power demands to also increase, leading The Point to more frequent power outages and increases in energy costs for a population already making a lower-than-average income.
None of this is to say the neighborhood is doomed, however. The work toward tomorrow’s solutions is now beginning, according to Brahim.
“The city has been working to try to improve the neighborhood, alongside many community partners. Everybody needs a safe community that’s protected from extreme weather,” Brahim said. “There’s also hope, there’s also opportunity, and we’ll be trying to raise that with you going forward.”
The project’s next steps focus on modeling future flooding issues, building strategies alongside a second community forum this spring, and a series of draft and final plans proposing solutions in June or July.
For more information on the project, visit publicinput.com/thepoint.
