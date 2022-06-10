SALEM — Restaurant Row could get a new name, one fit for a King.
The City Council heard two proposals Thursday night. The first, which passed, delisted Restaurant Row, a city street at Salem Willows connecting Memorial Drive to Fort Avenue and the rest of Juniper Point.
With that action taken, Salem United — a non-profit organization advancing causes for and elevating Black Americans on the North Shore — has further requested the street be renamed Black King Pompey Drive, borrowing the name of the first elected representative at Negro Election Day 282 years ago.
The road, as laid out and accepted by the City Council, begins at Dead Horse Beach and curves toward the attractions and metered parking at the Willows. It’s often confused with the paved parking area immediately in front of the park’s restaurants and arcades, which all list Fort Avenue addresses.
But Restaurant Row has run afoul of the city’s legal department, after it was recently determined the road wasn’t legally accepted by the City Council in 1996. It’s one of 292 streets accepted in a single vote by the body to increase state road work money two decades ago, a list that has since had four streets delisted for various legal reasons. Restaurant Row is the fifth street to be scratched from the list.
“The acceptance of Restaurant Row did not follow the required process for street acceptance as provided in city ordinance,” wrote city attorney Beth Rennard to the City Council this week. “The City Council record indicates that the Council failed to take any of the steps, as shown on the attached Street Acceptance Procedure Summary, when accepting the street.
“Recently, a request was made to rename this way and it was discovered the Row was not properly accepted as a public street,” continued Rennard, “and that it is entirely within the grounds of the Willows Park.”
In her letter to Rennard, Salem United President Doreen Wade indicated that Rennard recently explained Restaurant Row “is not a properly accepted city street.” The letter asks the city to remove the street, and then further asks that Salem’s Parks and Recreation Commission — the actual authority governing the Salem Willows property — rename it Black King Pompey Drive.
Pompey, according to Salem United’s website, was “an African man of Royal Blood. He was captured during the slave trade and sold to Daniel Mansfield of Lynn.”
“King Pompey and other Africans of royal blood used their heritage to establish the First Black Voting System called Negro Election Day,” the site reads. Two weeks of debate in 1740 lead to a one-day election to award a single representative the title “King” or “Governor.” In the role, Pompey served as a mediator and liaison between slaves, elected colonial leaders and white slave owners.
The tradition then continued each year and eventually moved to Salem Willows in 1858, according to the site. Throughout the 20th century, the event started picking up other applied names: first the Colored People’s Picnic during World War II, then Black Picnic Day in the 1960s amid the Civil Rights movement. The organization has since discouraged the use of the earlier names given historical narratives connecting picnics to the lynching of Blacks, instead preserving the event’s original name going forward: Negro Election Day.
“We wouldn’t have the history — the Negro Election Day history — and we wouldn’t have Negro Election Day’s celebrations, 282 years this year, without King Pompey. He was the first,” Wade said. “You can’t get any more significantly pertinent to the city of Salem than naming (the road wrapping around the Willows) after this man.”
This is also the first year that Negro Election Day will be recognized state-wide, after Salem United pushed for the recognition state-wide, Ward 1 City Councilor Bob McCarthy said Thursday night.
Both votes saw no discussion, leading to unanimous delisting of Restaurant Row. The body also voted unanimously to send the renaming of the road to the Parks and Recreation Commission.
