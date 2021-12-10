SALEM — Arthur “Sarge-at-Large” Sargent moved through the City Council chambers Thursday night like a child dancing through a candy store. He stopped at each other councilor’s desk, sneaking a piece of paper inside... often with the assigned councilor actually seated at the desk.
One piece of paper then appeared taped to the podium reserved for the body’s president. It included an exuberant smiley face, above it the words “SARGE was here” and below it, “2000-2022”.
The final City Council meeting of the year ended on a celebratory note, honoring 46 years of elected office experience leaving the Chambers at once when the meeting adjourned. Sargent topped the list, with 22 years served on the body by the time he chose not to run for re-election in 2021.
Also retiring Thursday night was: Josh Turiel, with 10 years in Ward 5; Steve Dibble, with six years in Ward 7; and Christine Madore and Tim Flynn, who depart after representing Wards 2 and 4 for the past 4 years. All four declined to run for successive terms.
Smiley faces are nothing new for the at-large councilor. Throughout his time, Sargent commonly left them behind or drew faces on paperwork when at other councilors’ desks or the podium.
“It seems like 22 years ago was yesterday, when I first walked through that door,” Sargent said, offering his final remarks to the body an hour and a half later. He then turned to Turiel, smirked, and said, “I always thought of you when doing my taxes.”
The meeting was also witnessed by most of the councilors replacing those outgoing for 2022: Alice Merkl at-large, Caroline Watson-Felt in Ward 2, Jeff Cohen in Ward 5, and Andy Varela in Ward 7 all watched the year end from the audience.
“To the new councilors, congrats and good luck,” said Madore, who ended her career with a presidency that championed meeting accessibility throughout the second year of the pandemic. “Always ask yourself this question when making up your mind: am I protesting the entitlements of the past, or preparing for the needs of the future? It’s a tricky balance to strike.”
Perhaps the best advice of the night came from Turiel, who offered a sort of overworded fortune cookie in his departing remarks.
“Going forward for the city, and what I think people should be and how I think people should do it, ... I want to see a city full of people who return their carts to the cart bay,” Turiel said. “If we all handled our life that way, we’d be a better city. We’d be a better country. We’d be a better world. So try to be the kind of person who returns your shopping cart.”
