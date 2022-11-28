SALEM — If it seems like this year’s holiday tree downtown is bigger than normal, you aren’t wrong.
Santa Claus arrived atop the Hawthorne Hotel Friday, Nov. 25, to help light the city’s holiday tree as it towered over the life-size Samantha statue at Lappin Park, the corner of Essex and Washington streets.
The tree was donated to Salem by the Provost family, according to Kylie Sullivan, executive director of Salem Main Streets, which organizes Santa’s arrival to Salem on Black Friday each year.
“It was enormous, so tall we had to cut a substantial amount off the bottom,” Sullivan said. “And apparently there was another 10 to 15 feet of the tree left” where it was cut down.
The tree was made possible through a partnership between City Hall and Iron Tree Service in Beverly, Sullivan explained. The company handled the heavier work of loading the tree on a flatbed and bringing it downtown, where it was hoisted by crane into its final upright position.
Several businesses surrounding the tree donated to financially support the effort. The largest part of the bill was covered by Harrison’s Comics and Pop Culture at 252 Essex St., Sullivan said. The effort was also partly covered by a grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“We’re still thankful for the generosity and the grant ... particularly to help outdoor events recover from COVID,” Sullivan said. “We’re grateful for that, but also had a lot of our business community supporting it this year.”
Decorating efforts were run in part by Gary “Gigi” Gill, a leading LGBTQ activist and community leader in Salem who has played a major role in Santa’s arrival going back several years. City tree department staff and equipment provided decorating abilities and the right gear for the height of the tree, which Sullivan said was no easy job.
Specific details on the tree, including its species and original and exact height, weren’t available Friday. But that didn’t make the sight anything less to marvel as crowds gathered around the centerpiece to Salem’s celebrations as it came to life after dusk.
“This is a taller, stretchier tree, to the point where we actually did an emergency run for more ornaments this morning,” Sullivan said. “It’s just a huge tree. We’re so grateful for it.”
Meanwhile, the annual Peabody Holiday Stroll went off with seasonably warm weather on Saturday afternoon, welcoming throngs of families and shoppers to Peabody’s downtown for fun activities with Santa, Mrs. Claus and more holiday cheer, topped off by the tree lighting in front of City Hall.
And on Sunday, the 75th annual Beverly Holiday Parade went on as scheduled, no matter the strong threat of rain that afternoon.
The grand marshals this year were Paul and Kristin Guanci. Paul served on the Beverly City Council for 20 years while Kristin has been active with PTOs in the Beverly schools and helped raise money to improve Kimball Haskell Park in the Cove.
The theme for the parade was honoring Beverly’s youth sports teams.
Contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.