SALEM — Santa Claus is coming back to town in 2021 to help Salem Main Streets and the city celebrate two beloved annual traditions — his own arrival at the Hawthorne Hotel and the lighting of Salem’s holiday tree.
The jolly elf will arrive at the top of the Hawthorne, 18 Washington Square W., promptly at 6 p.m. on Friday, with assistance from the Salem Fire Department. The organizers suggest arriving at Salem Common by 5:45 p.m. to get a good view for the family and join in the carols and festivities.
Santa’s arrival will be followed by a procession down the Essex Street Pedestrian Mall to Lappin Park (next to the Bewitched Statue at the intersection of Essex and Washington streets), where Santa and Mayor Kim Driscoll will conduct the tree lighting. Bring your own lanterns (store-bought or homemade) to carry in the procession.
The tree this year has been donated by Pauline Pierga, of Salem. It was secured and decorated by the city’s public works department, and lights and decorations were covered in part thanks to a grant through the city and U.S. Economic Development Association.
For more information, contact Kylie Sullivan, Salem Main Streets Executive Director, at 978-744-0004 or kylie@salemmainstreets.org, or visit http://salemmainstreets.org/festivals/holiday-happenings/santa-arrives-in-salem/.