PEABODY — Santa has hired a number of helpful hands to answer children’s questions this Christmas.
Peabody High School’s gymnastics and hockey cheerleading athletes volunteered to be Santa’s elves this holiday season by replying to letters from the children from Thomas Carroll Elementary school.
“We wanted these kids to have some kind of community service project to spread goodwill and joy throughout the community,” gymnastics coach Jeanne Flynn said Thursday afternoon as the student-athletes set up shop in the field house. “There is a lot of negativity going around this time of year with COVID and things being shutdown.”
“But these kids came in with a happy spirit,” she added, looking around at all the students dressed in matching holiday outfits, Santa hats, and numerous festive sweaters.
As Christmas music echoed throughout the gymnasium, hockey cheerleader Keiry Pimentel, 15, was focused on answering one child’s letter to Santa.
“He is asking for a robot, a hover board, a rock filming kit, and a ‘do not go to school’ ticket, so I guess he wants a free pass from school,” she laughed.
“I think about snow and happy movies and just kids laughing a lot,” Pimentel explained, sharing her thoughts on the holidays. “Christmas is almost everyone’s favorite holiday and it is one of the only holidays they look forward to because it is gifts and cookies and they get to see Santa.”
To have been asked by Santa himself to answer letters from good boys and girls is a big deal, said Pimentel.
“It feels really special because I get to make a kid happy,” she said. “If I was a little kid their age, I would be so happy to be getting a letter from one of Santa’s elves.”
Dressed head-to-toe in a holiday pajama set, gymnast Matthew O’Connor, 18, was happy to write a letter back to one little boy who just wanted to remind Santa of how good he was this year.
“He wasn’t specific about what he wanted,” O’Connor explained. “He was just writing how he was very good this year and he loves snow and helps out his parents at home.”
“This boy is just grateful to be getting any presents at all this Christmas,” he explained. “I thought that was really sweet.”
The students at the Carroll School can get ready for a special delivery next week as Santa’s elves cross their t’s and dot their i’s to finalize the letters.