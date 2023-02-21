SALEM — The Satanic Temple, and just about everything within a block of it, was evacuated into the snow Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was emailed to several law enforcement and media organizations.
The email, which was also received by The Salem News, was written by someone claiming to have "placed a bomb in the Satanic Temple in Salem." They further included a message in support of Allah and causing harm to "Satanic degenerates."
"We're over there now. We have the area secure and are evacuating everyone," said Salem police Capt. Marc Berube just before 10 a.m. "We have the State Police bomb squad responding."
About 10 minutes later, the city issued a reverse 911 alert via phone and text "calling to inform you that we are investigating a bomb threat at the Satanic Temple on Bridge Street.
"We are evacuating the area and Bridge Street is closed at Beacon Street and Osgood Street," the message read. "Please stay away from this area until further notice."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.