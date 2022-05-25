DANVERS — A Saugus man was found not guilty of raping a patient at a Danvers detox facility where he was working as a recovery specialist at the time.
Pasquale Piantedosi, 59, had been working at what is now the Beth Israel Lahey Health facility on Middleton Road in March 2018 when he was accused of digitally raping a 31-year-old woman who was a patient there.
The woman testified that she awoke to the sensation of someone’s fingers inside of her, and saw Piantedosi leaving her room, then said it happened again later the same night, this time with Piantedosi leaving a pill and lighter on her nightstand.
But Piantedosi’s attorney suggested that the woman’s ability to accurately perceive what was happening was affected by her use of drugs before she entered, as well as medications she was given in the program, suggesting she was hallucinating.
He also suggested to jurors that the woman had made up the accusation so she could file a lawsuit.
