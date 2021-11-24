SWAMPSCOTT — On Tuesday, the Military Friends Foundation gave away gift cards, pies and homemade thank you cards to 150 active military and veteran families ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
The foundation said, in a news release, that the effort was in recognition of the fact that many military service men and women have been on the front lines of the pandemic response for the past 20 months, and this was a way to say thanks with a “hero meal.”
The gifts contained $100 grocery gift cards, the pies, and thank you cards made by Gold Star families, which were all available for curbside pickup at the foundation’s office at 212 Humphrey St., where uniformed military members assisted in placing the hero meals in each vehicle.