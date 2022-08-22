SALEM — Superintendent of Schools Steve Zrike is due for some applause, and expected to get an extension on his contract, according to school officials.
The School Committee will hold two meetings Monday that will include discussions on Zrike’s role in Salem. A closed-door executive session is set for 5:30 p.m. to discuss his next contract, and a regular meeting at 7 p.m. has a vote on the agenda to approve the deal, according to the city’s online meeting calendar.
Zrike entered the school system in early 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. With his interview in-person that February, the vote to make him superintendent came a week before the district — and most of Massachusetts — closed schools and went remote in the early days of the pandemic.
There’s one thing that stood out about Zrike as discussions around his new contract began, according to Manny Cruz, vice chairperson to the School Committee and head of the personnel subcommittee, which handles contract talks.
“We have a lot of work that’s happening,” Cruz said. “But the main thing I think is a difference for Salem Public Schools since he’s been here is stable leadership. This is going to signal to our teachers, our kids, to our community that we’ll have stable leadership at the helm.”
That’s notable, Cruz explained, because of the turbulence in leadership the district experienced prior to Zrike. In 2018, Margarita Ruiz was given a three-year extension on her contract, but then within a year had resigned her position as superintendent in the fallout from public outcry and scrutiny over her controversial decisions involving the leadership at Salem High. The district then had two interim superintendents between 2019 and Zrike’s arrival.
After settling the district’s other four major union contracts in the past year and a half, “we recognized that next year the superintendent’s contract would expire,” Cruz said. “We reached out to him to discuss contract negotiations, to discuss terms. He was interested in staying in Salem — which was great, because the average term for a superintendent (in Salem) is two years and eight months.
“From the time of his interview with this district, he said publicly that he wanted to be in Salem for seven years,” Cruz said. “We’re in three years now, so we’re looking to extend the contract.”
The extension — which could be up to five years — would allow Zrike to continue the work he launched to move the district through and out of the pandemic, according to Cruz.
Zrike’s last job as receiver of Holyoke Public Schools was pledged from day one to last five years; as the five-year mark approached, Zrike applied for, competed, and landed the job in Salem.
Since he left Holyoke as promised, the Salem district has seen drastic improvement, according to Cruz.
“Superintendent Zrike has been the kind of leader who has attracted people who left the district to come back,” Cruz said. “The stability he provides in leadership and his style has really attracted people to come to Salem to teach and lead.”
The executive-session meeting, which is closed to the public, isn’t expected to return to a public session before adjourning. The main meeting, set for 7 p.m. in the School Committee chambers (room 227) at Collins Middle School, can be attended in-person or remotely. For more details, including how to provide comment, visit bit.ly/3Co0mul.
