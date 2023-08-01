The Marblehead School Committee met behind closed doors in executive session Monday to discuss Superintendent John Buckey’s early termination clause in his contract, and as of Tuesday afternoon, had yet to announce whether any agreement had been reached.
The contract extends until the summer of 2025. The meeting was scheduled after a public meeting last Wednesday, with the same agenda, adjourned after less than a minute due to a perceived threat.
Buckey’s future employment status has still not been made public. School Committee Chairperson Sarah Fox said Tuesday that the committee was awaiting communication from Buckey’s legal counsel, and she planned to release a statement as soon as she had something to communicate.
“We are no longer going forward with this meeting tonight due to last-minute communication between (legal) counsel and I have been advised to adjourn the meeting immediately,” said Fox before ending last week's meeting.
The one agenda item of the meeting, “to conduct strategy sessions in preparation for negotiations with non-union personnel (superintendent) with the intent not to return to open session,” has received a great deal of attention from the community — the district has seen seven different superintendents in the last 15 years.
“We've been working with our counsel and following their advice. They have been engaged with Dr. Bucky's attorney in negotiations and will continue to do so. I am hopeful for an amicable solution,” said Fox.
On Tuesday, the Marblehead Current reported that Buckey's attorney told the paper that he had sent a "modified proposal" to the School Committee.
A town resident has also filed an Open Meeting Law complaint against the Committee in regard to the situation, according to the Current.
Prior to any discussions of early termination, the committee had rated Buckey "proficient" in early June during his annual review.