SALEM — The kids were heading home, but the lunch ladies weren’t done for the day. With gloves on and hair nets tightened, it was time to put the “mystery ingredient” to work.
An hour later, six plates from five teams boasted a new kind of lunch menu guided by nothing more than randomization. The aroma of “fiesta chicken,” a “summer tower” of ground turkey and veggies stuffed inside a halved green bell pepper, and Mediterranean turkey meatballs loaded with string cheese filled Salem High School’s nutrition department kitchen Wednesday afternoon.
Project Bread, a leading anti-hunger and food insecurity organization in Massachusetts, hosted 17 school nutrition staff from across the district Wednesday for a “Sheet Pan Showdown.” The staff were divided into five random teams and each given a box of ingredients from which they had to create a nutritional, well-balanced meal.
It was the first time the event was run at the school, in part to train staff on creative approaches to meal prep during professional development time, according to Sam Icklan, director of community nutrition services for Project Bread.
“Each station has a box, a ‘mystery box,’ and within that they’ve got a protein, a green vegetable, a starchy vegetable, and then a mystery ingredient,” Icklan said. “It’s a very fun, interactive training where we present to them the topics around sheet pan cooking, around reimbursable meals, portion size, creating balance within a dish, and building flavor in a short period of time. You only have an hour to cook all this stuff.”
The teams were also all given sheet pans from which they had to do all their cooking, Icklan said.
One team, naming itself “the Warriors,” opened a box with two packages of tofu, zucchini, summer and calabaza squash, and a bottle of Sweet Baby Ray’s barbecue sauce. The Spice Girls team behind the fiesta chicken dish opened a box with chicken thighs, a delicata squash, Brussels sprouts and cream cheese.
“The event will really bring the team a little bit closer,” said Irvelt Perrin, director of Food and Nutritional Services for the district. “COVID has taken a toll throughout the district, not just with us. This is a great event to really make the staff feel more a part of being a team and really enjoy what they’re doing. Our main focus is scratch cooking, and COVID really impeded that a little bit.”
But there was more to the event than just a team-building exercise. Should something that comes out of it leave an impression and gets staff talking, Project Bread also offers a path to turn it into an actual school lunch — no small feat, since all meals in Salem need to be federally reimbursable to be free for students, according to Icklan.
That has happened before. Just ask Ghada Fniech, a nutrition staff member at Horace Mann Laboratory School, abut the shawarma cheese fries being eaten in Chicopee schools this year.
“Last year, one of our chef educators ... worked with one of the staff here to develop a shawarma seasoning blend,” Icklan said. “That turned into a variety of iterations... it was the shawarma chicken wrap, shawarma chicken salad, ... shawarma fries with melted cheese and shawarma seasoning.”
Fniech was part of the Spice Girls team creating fiesta chicken, which incorporated glazed chicken thighs with chopped green bell peppers and carrots. A helping of roasted squash and Brussels sprouts joined a fruit cup using a dip of sour cream, brown sugar and the team’s mystery ingredient, cream cheese.
Hailing from Lebanon, Fniech said working with Project Bread inspired her to create a shawarma spice blend last year. It’s now being enjoyed across the state in federally subsidized meals, not to mention a local favorite at Salem High.
“We sampled it, and the kids loved it,” Fniech said. “For anybody who’s even Middle Eastern, just to hear that familiar name... they might not even like eating it, be like, ‘I want peanut butter and jelly.’ It’s comforting to hear that your food is okay. It means you are okay — and that’s what food should be.”
SHEET PAN SHOWDOWN RESULTS
THE SPICE GIRLS received chicken thighs, delicata squash, Brussels sprouts, and cream cheese. They created “fiesta chicken,” glazed chicken with chopped green bell peppers and carrots, roasted squash and Brussels sprouts, and a fruit cup with a dip incorporating the cream cheese.
THE WARRIORS were given tofu, zucchini, summer squash, calabaza squash, and a bottle of barbecue sauce. They made two iterations of “tofu salad,” one marinated with barbecue sauce, and the other with a self-made marinade using soy sauce and brown sugar. Both dishes also had roasted squash glazed with honey and syrup.
THREE IS COMPANY had to use ground turkey breast, zucchini, summer squash, small red potatoes and string cheese. They cooked a “summer tower” dish that stuffed a halved green bell pepper with ground turkey, potatoes, zucchini, squash and the string cheese. They also made a kale salad with carrot, mandarin orange and string cheese.
TEAM MESA were given ground turkey breast, Brussels sprouts, calabaza squash, and string cheese. They made turkey meatballs stuffed with cheese, paired with roasted squash and Brussels sprouts, and other veggies and fruit with a dipping sauce.
THE FOUR SUPREMES received skinless chicken breast, yams, broccoli, and cream cheese. They made chicken with a pineapple juice marinade, paired with roasted and mashed sweet potato, and broccoli topped with parmesan cheese, sour cream and cream cheese.
